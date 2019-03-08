Marriott and the Fox in the box see Linnets safely through FA Cup replay

Nathan Fox lets fly for Lynn's winner Picture: Ian Burt Copyrighted

Adam Marriott's personal vendetta against opposition defences earned the Linnets a place in the third qualifying round of the FA Cup as they beat Alfreton Town 2-1 at The Walks.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lynn striker Adam Marriott Picture: Ian Burt Lynn striker Adam Marriott Picture: Ian Burt

The livewire striker bagged his 12th goal in all competitions and then teed up sub Nathan Fox for the match winner.

Marriott was without his usual strike partner Michael Gash, but it didn't prevent him terrorising the Alfreton back four for 90 minutes.

It means Lynn now face a trip to Leek Town in the third qualifying round a week on Saturday - although attention has already turned to this weekend's big trip to leaders York City.

Manager Ian Culverhouse was delighted to see Lynn return to something like their old selves after a run of three draws.

Adam Marriott scored Lynn's equaliser in the second half Picture: Ian Burt Adam Marriott scored Lynn's equaliser in the second half Picture: Ian Burt

"It was a battle, but I thought we were superb, the way we passed the ball, and that is what we have been missing in the last few performances," he said. "I wanted them to be brave on the ball and move it and they certainly did that tonight. They were excellent."

Gash picked up an ankle knock at the weekend, which makes him doubtful for the trip to York, and Culverhouse took the opportunity to change a few things around, with Ross Barrows playing in the middle of a three at the back, with a diamond in front, Chris Henderson charged with helping leading scorer Marriott up front.

The teams really were, like Saturday's 1-1 draw at Alfreton, chalk and cheese: Lynn's passing game up against a robust approach from the visitors. Neither brought any reward in the opening 45 minutes, although Lynn will feel they edged it.

Lynn went behind six minutes after the break when they conceded a sloppy goal, Shane Killock with too much time in the area and allowed to nod a header into the far corner with keeper Alex Street flat-footed.

Lynn hitman Adam Marriott Picture: Ian Burt Lynn hitman Adam Marriott Picture: Ian Burt

The lead lasted just six minutes - Lynn broke down the right, a low ball from the right eventually fell to Alfie Payne whose shot rebounded to Marriott, who smashed it home from the edge of the area.

The game had a real FA Cup feel to it as both sides looked to finish inside 90 minutes, and it was that man Marriott involved again as he advanced after a lovely ball down the left by Chris Henderson before back-heeling into the path of sub Nathan Fox who lashed it home.

King's Lynn: Street, Jones, Fryatt, Smith, Barrows, Jarvis (Richards 77), Carey, Payne, Kelly (Fox 70), Henderson, Marriott. Subs not used: Stewart, Richards, Clunan, Bastock

Goals: Marriott 57, Fox 77

Ross Barrows charges forward in the first half Picture: Ian Burt Ross Barrows charges forward in the first half Picture: Ian Burt

Alfreton: Andrew, Clackstone, Thacker (Wilde 59), Lynch (Blake 84), Killock, Qualtar, Branson, Smith, Clarke, Morgan-Smith, Johnson. Subs not used: Grice, Atkinson, East, Hinchley.

Goal: Killock 51

Att: 712

Chris Henderson holds off his Alfreton opponents Picture: Ian Burt Chris Henderson holds off his Alfreton opponents Picture: Ian Burt

Lynn skipper Ryan Jarvis battles for the ball in the first half Picture: Ian Burt Lynn skipper Ryan Jarvis battles for the ball in the first half Picture: Ian Burt

Sonny Carey celebrates the winning goal with scorer Nathan Fox (15) Picture: Ian Burt Sonny Carey celebrates the winning goal with scorer Nathan Fox (15) Picture: Ian Burt

You may also want to watch: