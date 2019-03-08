Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

New twist in King's Lynn play-off semi-final drama

PUBLISHED: 16:07 01 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:07 01 May 2019

King's Lynn Town chairman Stephen Cleeve is concerned his club could be at a disadvantage given Stourbridge and Alvechurch will play their play-off semi-final 24 hours earlier than the Linnets. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town chairman Stephen Cleeve is concerned his club could be at a disadvantage given Stourbridge and Alvechurch will play their play-off semi-final 24 hours earlier than the Linnets. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

King’s Lynn Town owner Stephen Cleeve understands that Stratford will be the Linnets’ opponents in their Evo-Stik Southern League play-off semi-final.

Cleeve wrote on social media that Stratford have been given a formal warning but there will be no disciplinary charges against the club for fielding an ineligible player earlier this season.

It is now expected the Southern League will put out a statement later on Wednesday confirming this outcome.

However, that seems unlikely to be the end of the matter upon the news that the other semi-final between Stourbridge and Alvechurch has been brought forward 24 hours to Thursday.

A statement on the Stourbridge website said: “After several hours of discussions between ourselves and The Southern League we have received confirmation that our fixture against Alvechurch will take place on Thursday, 2nd May at The War Memorial Ground, Amblecote, Stourbridge with a 7.45pm kick-off.

You may also want to watch:

“We are relieved that a common sense approach has finally been taken and we would like to thank the Southern League Board for their decision.

“We wish to express our grateful thanks to Stourbridge Cricket Club for their co-operation at short notice.

“We hope the vast majority of you will still be able to attend the match on the revised date.”

This news has not gone down well with Cleeve as Lynn or Stratford will now have 24 hours less than the winner of the Stourbridge v Alvechurch tie to prepare for Monday's play-off final.

Cleeve tweeted: “Now understand that Stourbridge and Alvechurch get to play on Thursday night and have an extra 24 hours rest than our semi final but still the Southern League won't give us a date for our game against Stratford. This situation is looking very biased against King's Lynn.”

The winner of Monday's play-off final will go through to the super play-off final on Saturday, May 11, against their Northern section counterparts, which will either be South Shields or Warrington after they dispatched Buxton and Nantwich respectively on Tuesday evening.

Most Read

Factory under fire again as ‘foul flesh smell’ floods homes

County Councillor Rhodri Oliver chaired the meeting in Connaught Hall on Saturday (February 2, 2019) discussing a solution to the Banham Poultry factory odour. Photo: Bethany Wales

One of Norwich’s most famous restaurants closes down

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens today. Pic: Archant.

New items on the menu at McDonald’s are a hit with customers

The McDonald's on Hay Hill, Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Missing Holt police officer is found

Missing Holt police officer Adrian 'Ady' Porter has been found. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Why This Morning presenter Alison Hammond was filming in Norfolk

Phil and Holly broadcast to Alison Hammond on This Morning Credit: ITV

Most Read

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

One of Norwich’s most famous restaurants closes down

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens today. Pic: Archant.

Man found dead in churchyard

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Police launch appeal to trace missing colleague from Holt

A search is set to start from Holt police station for missing man Adrian (known as Ady) Porter on Tuesday morning. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

New 110-home development plus primary school for Norfolk town

Gladman Developments is proposing a residential development of about 110 homes off Beresford Road, Holt. Pictures: Gladman Land

Judge praises Norwich stabbing victim who attended court despite serious threats

Ashley Anderson who admitted GBH with intent. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Norwich restaurant just ‘wasn’t busy enough’ says owner

Fond memories of dining at Norwich restuarant Pedro's. Pic: Lucie Roberts.

Ian Clarke: Time to salute the man at the heart of City’s revolution

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber will still have plenty of financial challenges to deal with in the Premier League Picture: Sonya Duncan

‘Escaped animals and fleeing a fire with a pig in my arms’ – memories of Kilverstone Wildlife Park

Stuart Holmes-Smith has lived on the estate for over 40 years and previously worked at the Kilverstone Wildlife Park, Kilverstone Estate. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists