New twist in King's Lynn play-off semi-final drama

King's Lynn Town chairman Stephen Cleeve is concerned his club could be at a disadvantage given Stourbridge and Alvechurch will play their play-off semi-final 24 hours earlier than the Linnets. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

King’s Lynn Town owner Stephen Cleeve understands that Stratford will be the Linnets’ opponents in their Evo-Stik Southern League play-off semi-final.

I understand that The FA have given Stratford a formal warning with no disciplinary charges at all. There has also been no fine issued to Stratford so the issue is now back with the Southern Premier League - I hope they at least move quickly to sort this total mess up — Stephen Cleeve (@StephenCleeve) May 1, 2019

Cleeve wrote on social media that Stratford have been given a formal warning but there will be no disciplinary charges against the club for fielding an ineligible player earlier this season.

It is now expected the Southern League will put out a statement later on Wednesday confirming this outcome.

However, that seems unlikely to be the end of the matter upon the news that the other semi-final between Stourbridge and Alvechurch has been brought forward 24 hours to Thursday.

A statement on the Stourbridge website said: “After several hours of discussions between ourselves and The Southern League we have received confirmation that our fixture against Alvechurch will take place on Thursday, 2nd May at The War Memorial Ground, Amblecote, Stourbridge with a 7.45pm kick-off.

“We are relieved that a common sense approach has finally been taken and we would like to thank the Southern League Board for their decision.

“We wish to express our grateful thanks to Stourbridge Cricket Club for their co-operation at short notice.

“We hope the vast majority of you will still be able to attend the match on the revised date.”

This news has not gone down well with Cleeve as Lynn or Stratford will now have 24 hours less than the winner of the Stourbridge v Alvechurch tie to prepare for Monday's play-off final.

Cleeve tweeted: “Now understand that Stourbridge and Alvechurch get to play on Thursday night and have an extra 24 hours rest than our semi final but still the Southern League won't give us a date for our game against Stratford. This situation is looking very biased against King's Lynn.”

The winner of Monday's play-off final will go through to the super play-off final on Saturday, May 11, against their Northern section counterparts, which will either be South Shields or Warrington after they dispatched Buxton and Nantwich respectively on Tuesday evening.