IT’S ON: Lynn get green light to start season
PUBLISHED: 12:56 30 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:37 30 September 2020
Ian Burt Photography
King’s Lynn Town have been given the go-ahead to start their season on Saturday.
The green light was given on Wednesday afternoon when the government announced a bail-out package for non-league clubs.
It means the Linnets’ opening game of the season, against Yeovil, will go ahead, albeit behind closed doors.
Nigel Huddleston, department of culture, media and sport minister, said the National League had been reassured that money will be provided to help clubs. The government has asked for detailed financial returns, which they expected to receive by the end of Wednesday.
“Yesterday we provided the National League with assurances that financial support from the government will be forthcoming so they can start this season this Saturday,” he told the Commons.
“Funding will be focused on those most in need and it will be based on the loss of gate receipts. I can’t give details today. We are working on those details as I speak.”
Huddleston said the government would like to see a return of spectator sports “as soon as possible” but tackling rising infection rates mean efforts are paused.
“We all want our fans back in stadia as soon as possible. Sport without fans is poorer in so many ways,” he said.
“We did trial the return of fans with 12 successful pilot events, however rising infection rates across the country meant that the government had to act and we could not proceed on October 1 as planned.
“We have to contain the virus and given the backdrop of rising infection rates we had to press the pause button.”
