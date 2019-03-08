King's Lynn Town land home tie in FA Trophy

Ian Culverhouse's King's Lynn Town side will take on Hereford in the third qualifying round of the FA Trophy. Picture: Ian Burt Copyrighted

King's Lynn Town will entertain fellow National League North side Hereford in the third qualifying round of the FA Trophy.

The Linnets will take on the Lilywhites on Saturday, November 23 with the winning club picking up £3,750 in prize money.

They will be familiar opponents for Ian Culverhouse's side after beating them 3-1 earlier this season thanks to goals from Michael Gash, Chris Henderson and Aaron Jones.

You may also want to watch:

The two sides fought out a thrilling title race in the 2017/18 season, which Hereford ultimately prevailed as the Linnets finished second before losing to Slough Town in the play-off final.

Lynn made up for it the following season when they won promotion via a 'super play-off final' win at Warrington.

King's Lynn are next in action at home in the league against Leamington on Tuesday evening at The Walks (7.45pm kick-off).