Search

Advanced search

Kick off your collection Kick off your collection

King's Lynn Town land home tie in FA Trophy

PUBLISHED: 13:30 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:31 11 November 2019

Ian Culverhouse's King's Lynn Town side will take on Hereford in the third qualifying round of the FA Trophy. Picture: Ian Burt

Ian Culverhouse's King's Lynn Town side will take on Hereford in the third qualifying round of the FA Trophy. Picture: Ian Burt

Copyrighted

King's Lynn Town will entertain fellow National League North side Hereford in the third qualifying round of the FA Trophy.

The Linnets will take on the Lilywhites on Saturday, November 23 with the winning club picking up £3,750 in prize money.

They will be familiar opponents for Ian Culverhouse's side after beating them 3-1 earlier this season thanks to goals from Michael Gash, Chris Henderson and Aaron Jones.

You may also want to watch:

The two sides fought out a thrilling title race in the 2017/18 season, which Hereford ultimately prevailed as the Linnets finished second before losing to Slough Town in the play-off final.

Lynn made up for it the following season when they won promotion via a 'super play-off final' win at Warrington.

King's Lynn are next in action at home in the league against Leamington on Tuesday evening at The Walks (7.45pm kick-off).

Most Read

‘It just gets worse’ - parking problems continue at Norfolk retail park

An SUV parked next to a zebra crossing at B&M in Thetford. Picture: Matthew Bailey

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Drivers caught ignoring ‘no cars’ rule in town

Police said 15 drivers perfeormed an illegal right turn in an hour in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Police

Reader letter: The NDR is perfect for numpty drivers

The final stretch of the NDR between Wroxham Road and Postwick Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Village homes agreed despite public objection

The area of land that will be developed in Snettisham. Picture: Google

Most Read

‘It just gets worse’ - parking problems continue at Norfolk retail park

An SUV parked next to a zebra crossing at B&M in Thetford. Picture: Matthew Bailey

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Drivers caught ignoring ‘no cars’ rule in town

Police said 15 drivers perfeormed an illegal right turn in an hour in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Police

Reader letter: The NDR is perfect for numpty drivers

The final stretch of the NDR between Wroxham Road and Postwick Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Village homes agreed despite public objection

The area of land that will be developed in Snettisham. Picture: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

Argos closing store and re-opening in supermarket

Argos is set to move into Sainsbury's Picture: Sainsbury's

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Brexit candidates to step aside in Norfolk seats won by Conservatives in 2017

Nigel Farage has announced Brexit Party candidates will not stand in seats the Conservatives won in 2017. Pic: Ben Birchall/PA Wire.

Will these be the new snack of choice at NCFC?

Ian Bacon (left) and Dayrell Leeks of Bonkers Snacks Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists