Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

King's Lynn ready to put remaining super play-off final tickets up for general sale

10 May, 2019 - 06:00
King's Lynn Town chairman Stephen Cleeve. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town chairman Stephen Cleeve. Picture: Ian Burt

Copyrighted

King's Lynn Town have released ticket details for their super play-off final at Warrington on Saturday.

The Linnets have been allocated 15 percent of the ground capacity for the match which has been made all-ticket and this equates to an allocation of 375. Season ticket holders had until 5pm yesterday to claim their tickets and the rest will be put on general sale from 1-6pm today or when all tickets have been sold. A maximum of two tickets will be issued per person in the general sale.

A statement on the Linnets website said: "We have tried to accommodate and ensure to the best of our abilities that our regular and loyal supporters are given the best possible chance to be able to travel to Cheshire on Saturday.

You may also want to watch:

"As you will appreciate we could have possibly sold many more tickets than we have been allocated and we understand that some may be disappointed.

For that we apologise but it is a situation we have no control over."

The club has urged anyone without a ticket should not travel as they will not be able to gain entry.

Most Read

Comedian Freddie Starr has died

Freddie Starr has died at the of 76, according to reports. Starr, a household name who rose to fame in the 1970s, was found dead at his home in Spain. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Champions League shocker leaves Norwich football fans furious

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino celebrates winning the UEFA Champions League semi final but some fans were left deflated after wrongly thinking they had won tickets to the final. Photo: PA Images

Travellers set up at Park and Ride site

Travellers have parked in the car park at Thickthorn Park and Ride off the A11 on the edge of Norwich. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Woman in her 70s has died after colliding into tree in one-vehicle crash

A woman in her 70s has died following a crash in Downham Road, Ely. Picture: SUPPLIED

One of Norwich’s oldest buildings re-opens as a wedding venue

One of the city's oldest buildings is open again for weddings. This couple, Mr and Mrs Ducker, were married at Dragon Hall before its closure. Pic: Ross Harvey

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

Chloe Smith’s parliamentary credit card suspended 14 times in the last three years

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith Photo: Uk Parliment

This iconic city hotel could be brought back into use after 42 years

The Royal Hotel, Bank Plain, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Running column: The area of training that so many runners neglect, including Mark Armstrong

Mark Armstrong wants to become mentally stronger in races. Picture: Sussex Sport Photography

Transfer targets, loan attraction – City scouting chief on Premier League task

Norwich City head of recruitment Kieran Scott is set to be a busy man over the summer - and beyond. Picture: Tony Thrussell

Champions League shocker leaves Norwich football fans furious

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino celebrates winning the UEFA Champions League semi final but some fans were left deflated after wrongly thinking they had won tickets to the final. Photo: PA Images

Travellers set up at Park and Ride site

Travellers have parked in the car park at Thickthorn Park and Ride off the A11 on the edge of Norwich. Picture: Bethany Whymark

King’s Lynn ready to put remaining super play-off final tickets up for general sale

King's Lynn Town chairman Stephen Cleeve. Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists