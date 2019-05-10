King's Lynn ready to put remaining super play-off final tickets up for general sale

King's Lynn Town have released ticket details for their super play-off final at Warrington on Saturday.

The Linnets have been allocated 15 percent of the ground capacity for the match which has been made all-ticket and this equates to an allocation of 375. Season ticket holders had until 5pm yesterday to claim their tickets and the rest will be put on general sale from 1-6pm today or when all tickets have been sold. A maximum of two tickets will be issued per person in the general sale.

A statement on the Linnets website said: "We have tried to accommodate and ensure to the best of our abilities that our regular and loyal supporters are given the best possible chance to be able to travel to Cheshire on Saturday.

"As you will appreciate we could have possibly sold many more tickets than we have been allocated and we understand that some may be disappointed.

For that we apologise but it is a situation we have no control over."

The club has urged anyone without a ticket should not travel as they will not be able to gain entry.