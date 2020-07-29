Search

Start date for King’s Lynn Town’s National League campaign

PUBLISHED: 14:44 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:44 29 July 2020

King's Lynn boss Ian Culverhouse, right, and assistant Paul Bastock now have a season start date to work towards Picture: Ian Burt

King’s Lynn Town look set to begin their new season in October.

The coronavirus pandemic, which forced the suspension of football back in March, is still having a major affect on sport – the new kick-off date for the 2020-2021 campaign is a good two months later than usual.

Lynn says the opening game of the National League season will be played on Saturday, October 3. The final round of fixtures are scheduled to be played on Saturday, May 29. The end-of-season play-offs will begin in June. The schedule has yet to be ratified by the FA.

A statement on the Linnets’ official website read: “The club faces many challenges in its preparations to welcome you, the supporters , back into The Walks Stadium and we expect to shortly receive full guidance from the National League in relation to the steps and measures that we need to implement the safe return of football for all. These will be expected to be provided to us under the following descriptions:

Stage 1: Return to training

Stage 2: Return to training, close contact

Stage 3: Return to competition, no spectators

Stage 4: Return to competition, safe return of spectators.

The statement continued: “The last four months have been very difficult for everyone connected with the football club with many dark days to cope with. We are now both grateful and thankful that we now appear to be able to begin to share some positive and firm news with you all after many weeks of uncertainty and despair.

“The good news stories of the launch of the joint venture between the club and KES to launch our own Academy and the team and management receiving their accolades last week for winning the National League North are just the beginning of more positive stories we plan to issue over the next few weeks.

“To you , our loyal supporters, we wish to say thank you. Thank you for the generous donations to our appeals over the summer. Thank you for those who have already purchased season tickets for the new season. Thank you to the volunteers who have given up their time to assist us in preparing the stadium for the new season. And finally thank you to each and every one of you for supporting us over the past seasons both home and away. We couldn’t have done it without you...”

