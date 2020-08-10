Linnets announce sponsorship deal with Downham Market business owners

King’s Lynn Town’s shirt sponsorship for the new National League campaign is the biggest in the club’s history.

Linnets owner Stephen Cleeve has agreed a deal with Charmed Interiors – owned by Downham Market businessman Jason Sutton and his wife Sam, who will sponsor the club’s home shirt for the season.

“I wish to welcome Jason and Sam and all connected with Charmed Interiors, and Mr and Mrs Sutton’s other business ventures, to the football club as main home shirt sponsor for the new season,” said Cleeve.

“I am always very pleased to see new local business come on board and support the club throughout our structure as I believe it sends out a firm message throughout the business community in the area generally. I speak on behalf of everyone at the club when I say that we are all looking forward to working with Jason and his team to promote Charmed Interiors and its branding over the coming months not only in the local area but around the country as well.

“We believe we are the perfect vehicle to promote Charmed Interiors using all of existing promotional platforms along with BT Sport for the first time next season.

“I am also happy to be able to announce that next season’s shirt sponsorship deals with Charmed Interiors, Kappa, Low6 and Collect Soccer have provided us with our the largest shirt sponsorship package in the club’s history.”

Charmed Interiors is a Spalding-based soft furnishing specialists part of the Suttons’ portfolio which includes Bookmark of Spalding, a bookshop that also houses an 80-seat tearoom, the Platform One Cafe, at the rail station in Downham Market, and the Salon@ boutique style salon, also in Downham Market.

Mr Sutton said: “We have previously sponsored Marcus Hudson in the Super 4 British Kart Championship as well as Wootton under 12s football team but, following the success of the Linnets, especially over the past few seasons, which I have followed and enjoyed along with many others, we felt that we would like to become involved with them as their role within the local community continues to grow and flourish.”