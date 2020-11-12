Search

Ex-Canaries defender looks set to join Linnets after leaving Ireland

PUBLISHED: 20:10 12 November 2020 | UPDATED: 20:10 12 November 2020

Kyle Callan-McFadden in Norwich City colurs back in 2015 Picture: Archant

© Archant Norfolk 2015

Norwich City FA Youth Cup winner Kyle Callan-McFadden looks set to join King’s Lynn Town.

Callan-McFadden is leaving Sligo Rovers after four seasons and returning to Norfolk “for family reasons”, and says he will join Ian Culverhouse’s Linnets.

“During the first lockdown I got the phone call,” the 25-year-old told Sligo’s official web site. “I know the manager as he was part of the first-team coaching staff at Norwich when I was there. We spoke about it as a family and we thought it was right to move back to England. It has been six years since Ella has been living near her family and friends. We had a great life in Ireland but Ella has a job secured in the NHS. It came fast but it’s the right time to move on. It’s a wee change for me after four years here. It’s more a family decision than football but it’s a change for us all. We’re looking forward to it now.

“When a club shows ambition to get up the ladder in England, it’s good of course. I spoke to some players I know over there from my time at Norwich and they all said positive things. They have an aim in place for two to three years and that’s something I want to be part. I’m looking forward to it. Sadly my time at Sligo had to come to an end.”

Callan-McFadden leaves after his best season for the League of Ireland club after finishing fourth in the table.

“There is a bit of mixed emotions,” he said. “It couldn’t happen to a better bunch of lads to finish fourth this season. They are a great group with no bad eggs. They deserve every success and the coaching staff as well. They have worked tirelessly with us, even through the lockdown, sending us programs and keeping us fit. It obviously worked because we hit the ground running and we haven’t really stopped. Hopefully they can go on to win the FAI Cup.”

Callan-McFadden – part of Norwich City’s 2013 FA Youth Cup winning team, will be able to play for King’s Lynn immediately once international clearance comes through, but will watch Sligo in FAI Cup action against Derry City on Friday November 20.

He said: “I’ll 100pc be watching. I texted all the boys to let them know I’ll be looking out for them and rooting for them, I really genuinely do hope they go on and lift that Cup now.”

