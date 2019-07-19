Search

Culverhouse signs ex-Ipswich Town defender for King's Lynn

19 July, 2019 - 09:26
Centre-half Chris Smith has joined King's Lynn Town Picture: Ross Halls

Centre-half Chris Smith has joined King's Lynn Town Picture: Ross Halls

King's Lynn Town have signed former Ipswich defender Chris Smith.

Smith has agreed terms after impressing in pre-season action, playing the majority of Lynn's first two pre-season games against both Stamford and Bury Town - which the Linnets won 5-1 each time.

The centre-half arrives at The Walks after spending loan spells with National League clubs Aldershot and Chelmsford City.

Smith, 21, joined his hometown side in 2006 and progressed through the Tractorboys' Academy to make his first-team debut in the Carabao Cup tie against Crystal Palace in August 2017.

He then joined National League South side Chelmsford City on loan in September 2017 and made 31 appearances across two spells either side of a brief return to Portman Road during an injury crisis in the January.

The youngster then made the switch to Aldershot Town on a youth loan last season.

