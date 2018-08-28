Search

King’s Lynn Town sign ex-Ipswich Town central defender

PUBLISHED: 19:42 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 19:42 02 January 2019

New King's Lynn Town signing Joe Robinson Picture: KLTFC

King’s Lynn Town have added to their depleted ranks by signing former Ipswich Town academy central defender Joe Robinson.

The 22-year-old was at Cambridge City, where he has made 23 appearances this season, and will go straight into Ian Culverhouse’s squad for the home game against Leiston this weekend.

“Joe is a player who we’ve been looking at for some time and he fits the mould we are looking for here at King’s Lynn,” said director of football Robbie Back. “He’s a confident lad, a good talker and has been captain for a number of clubs. He is ambitious and wants to play as high as he possibly can.

“More importantly, he has experience of this level having played for Bishops Stortford last season where he made a good impression with Ian.

“He wants to improve under the guidance of Ian and Paul (Bastock). We spent a good hour-and-a-half with him earlier this week and we are pleased to get him on board.”

Robinson was part of Ipswich’s academy from the age of 12, but was released 18 months ago after loan spells at Woking, Boston United and St Albans City.

