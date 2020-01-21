Search

Advanced search

King's Lynn Town swoop for striker

PUBLISHED: 18:17 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 18:43 21 January 2020

Dayle Southwell, playing here for Boston United, has signed for King's Lynn Town from FC Halifax. Picture: Focus Images

Dayle Southwell, playing here for Boston United, has signed for King's Lynn Town from FC Halifax. Picture: Focus Images

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

King's Lynn Town have looked to boost their promotion hopes with the signing of Dayle Southwell from FC Halifax Town.

Linnets boss Ian Culverhouse has been looking to supplement his forward options beyond Adam Marriott, who has been linked with a move this month to Stevenage, and Michael Gash.

The former Boston United frontman arrives at The Walks on a two-and-a-half year deal after being released by FC Halifax.

Linnets director of football Robbie Back said: "Dayle's a really good signing for this football club. He's a proven goalscorer at this level and it has taken a lot of hard work from Ian (Culverhouse), Stephen Cleeve and myself to make it happen.

"We've been looking to bring in a striker in the last few weeks just to bolster the squad.

"Dayle is only going to improve it even more and he'll also take some of the workload off Mazza (Adam Marriott) and Gashy (Michael Gash).

"We just needed a bit more strength in depth and I'm delighted that we've managed to get it over the line, especially after the weekend we've just had."

Lincoln-based Southwell, a former Grimsby Town player, has also featured for Wycombe Wanderers, Lincoln City and Guiseley.

His arrival is understood to have no bearing on the future of top goalscorer Marriott.

Southwell said: "It feels brilliant to be here. I've just been in with the manager and having spoken to several people around the club it seems like exciting times ahead.

"I was made aware by my agent that King's Lynn were interested. I was very keen to speak to them and explore that avenue. It all happened so fast."

The 26-year-old featured against the Linnets twice while on loan at Boston United over the festive period.

"The way Lynn played was very encouraging and it looks like a great team to play in," said Southwell.

Southwell made a name for himself at Boston, scoring 54 times in 87 appearances between 2014 and 2016 to earn a move to Wycombe Wanderers. However, in 18 months at Adams Park he struggled to establish himself in the first team.

He left for Guiseley in January 2018 before joining Halifax the following summer, signing a two-year contract.

In the 18 months since then he has scored six goals and was loaned out former club Boston in December.

Most Read

Award-winning hotel and wedding venue goes up for sale for £2.25m

Timbers Country Lodge for sale. Pic: Savills

Café in city park forced to close

Café Park Britannia at Waterloo Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The 20 restaurants in Norfolk you should visit according to The Michelin Guide

Lamb belly, artichoke and salsa verde at the Socius Restaurant at Burnham Market, which is one of 20 Norfolk restaurants in The Michelin Guide 2020 Credit: Denise Bradley

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

‘We warned care home mum was being attacked but they couldn’t stop it’

Roy Livermore and his sister Valerie Wheddon whose mum Doreen Livermore died six weeks after being pushed over by a resident in a care home. Photo: Archant

Most Read

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

Award-winning hotel and wedding venue goes up for sale for £2.25m

Timbers Country Lodge for sale. Pic: Savills

Shop closes down with sale of up to 90% off

House when it opened in Chapelfield. Pic: Archant library/House

Man in 40s dies after Mercedes crashes into tree

A man in his 40s has died in a fatal traffic collision in Lingwood Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Tributes paid to teenager with ‘cheeky glint in his eye’

Tributes have been paid to Joseph Chapman. Pictures: Chapman family

MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City’s U18s face Manchester United U18s in the FA Youth Cup fourth round at Carrow Road

City youngster Josh martin impressed during City's 3-2 victory over Newcastle United in the third round. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Closure of pub was ‘death knell’ for village, as search goes on for new landlord

Clint Smith and Shirley Rogers, who left the Dog Inn in December. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Is this the best Sunday roast in Norwich?

The Urban Eatery at The Fat Cat and Canary is doing things a bit differently in Norwich Pictures: The Fry Up Inspector
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists