King's Lynn Town swoop for striker

Dayle Southwell, playing here for Boston United, has signed for King's Lynn Town from FC Halifax.

King's Lynn Town have looked to boost their promotion hopes with the signing of Dayle Southwell from FC Halifax Town.

Linnets boss Ian Culverhouse has been looking to supplement his forward options beyond Adam Marriott, who has been linked with a move this month to Stevenage, and Michael Gash.

The former Boston United frontman arrives at The Walks on a two-and-a-half year deal after being released by FC Halifax.

Linnets director of football Robbie Back said: "Dayle's a really good signing for this football club. He's a proven goalscorer at this level and it has taken a lot of hard work from Ian (Culverhouse), Stephen Cleeve and myself to make it happen.

"We've been looking to bring in a striker in the last few weeks just to bolster the squad.

"Dayle is only going to improve it even more and he'll also take some of the workload off Mazza (Adam Marriott) and Gashy (Michael Gash).

"We just needed a bit more strength in depth and I'm delighted that we've managed to get it over the line, especially after the weekend we've just had."

Lincoln-based Southwell, a former Grimsby Town player, has also featured for Wycombe Wanderers, Lincoln City and Guiseley.

His arrival is understood to have no bearing on the future of top goalscorer Marriott.

Southwell said: "It feels brilliant to be here. I've just been in with the manager and having spoken to several people around the club it seems like exciting times ahead.

"I was made aware by my agent that King's Lynn were interested. I was very keen to speak to them and explore that avenue. It all happened so fast."

The 26-year-old featured against the Linnets twice while on loan at Boston United over the festive period.

"The way Lynn played was very encouraging and it looks like a great team to play in," said Southwell.

Southwell made a name for himself at Boston, scoring 54 times in 87 appearances between 2014 and 2016 to earn a move to Wycombe Wanderers. However, in 18 months at Adams Park he struggled to establish himself in the first team.

He left for Guiseley in January 2018 before joining Halifax the following summer, signing a two-year contract.

In the 18 months since then he has scored six goals and was loaned out former club Boston in December.