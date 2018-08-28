Search

King’s Lynn Town player targeted by ‘vile and disgusting’ tweets

PUBLISHED: 17:23 24 January 2019

King's Lynn Town have hit out at offensive tweets from a supporters' group Photo: Twitter/screenshot

King's Lynn Town have hit out at offensive tweets from a supporters' group Photo: Twitter/screenshot

King’s Lynn Town have today slammed “vile and disgusting” social media posts targeting one of their players.

King's Lynn Town are investigating 'vile and disgusting' tweets aimed at one of their players. Picture: Ian Burt.King's Lynn Town are investigating 'vile and disgusting' tweets aimed at one of their players. Picture: Ian Burt.

The three messages, which have since been deleted, were posted on Twitter by a user @UltrasLynn, and are understood to have been targeted at young player Kieran Shipp.

A Linnets statement said the tweets came after Wednesday evening’s 3-0 loss at Hitchin Town.

The statement says: “The club have already began a thorough investigation into this incident and we understand that more than one person has access to this account which allows them to post messages.

“We appeal to the person(s) who made these comments to contact the club as a matter of urgency so that this very serious situation can be dealt with.”

King's Lynn Town manager Ian Culverhouse Picture: Matthew UsherKing's Lynn Town manager Ian Culverhouse Picture: Matthew Usher

It adds an appeal to supporters: “We also would ask any supporters who may know who is responsible for these actions to please contact the club by sending a direct message to our official Twitter account @officialkltown.

“Once we have solid evidence as to the person(s) involved they will be dealt with by the club. As a club we are sickened by the actions of this person(s) and we wish to publicly condemn their disgraceful behaviour.”

It went on: “We have today received many calls and messages from our supporters insisting that we take action against anyone proven to have been involved in this unpleasant incident and can promise that the club will take the appropriate steps in due course.

“There will be no further comment from the club at this time.”

