Two released by King's Lynn Town

PUBLISHED: 10:13 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:28 23 January 2020

Kings Lynn Town and Harry Limb have parted company Picture: Matthew Usher.

King's Lynn Town have released two players.

Strikers Harry Limb and Natty Stewart have left The Walks.

In a statement, the club said: "The club wishes to announce that both Harry Limb and Nathan Stewart have been released from their contracts with the football club by mutual consent.

"We would like to thank Harry and Nathan for all of their efforts for the club whilst with us and we wish them both well with their football careers in the future."

Their exits follow two signings in the past week - Simon Power, on loan from Norwich City, and Dayle Southwell, who joined from Halifax.

Limb, 20, struggled to establish himself at Lynn, having been signed in the summer of 2018 following his release from Premier League Burnley. Stewart also joined in the summer of 2018, from Norwich United, and had loan spells at Wroxham and Leiston.

