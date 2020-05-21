Search

EFL decision a boost for King’s Lynn Town hopes

PUBLISHED: 14:18 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:18 21 May 2020

King's Lynn Town manager Ian Culverhouse Picture: Ian Burt

King’s Lynn Town have received a promotion boost today after the Football League published its draft plans to end the season.

The EFL says if the leagues are unfinished it wants placings to be determined on unweighted points per game, promotion and relegation to be retained and the play-offs to be played, but only to include four teams.

Those proposals still need the approval of clubs.

But it looks like a boost for Lynn, who are second in National League North, two points behind York with two games in hand. League two last week proposed no relegation, which would have meant one less space for the National League promotion hopefuls - and, by extension, from the North and South divisions.

That promotion door now looks to be back open – as long as clubs agree on the EFL proposals.

The EFL said: “The various proposals and counter proposals received from clubs have been reviewed and, as a result, the Board has finalised the draft framework that would be adopted into EFL Regulations, in the event that a division is to make the decision to curtail its season as League Two indicated last Friday.”

“Clubs are now required to give the matter further consideration, before the Board formally proposes the appropriate Regulation changes, which will then be voted on by all clubs.”

Recommended framework:

1. Resuming the 2019/20 season with the existing format remains the most appropriate course of action from a sporting integrity perspective, but the Board accepts there are circumstances that may lead to curtailment (as has been demonstrated with League Two) or a situation subsequently transpires whereby the season is unable to conclude.

2. This means that, in the event of an early curtailment:

a. Final divisional placings should be determined on unweighted points per game (if required).

b. Promotion and relegation should be retained.

c. Play-Offs should be played in all circumstances but should not be extended (beyond four teams).

3. If a scenario arises whereby the Play-Offs cannot be played, the EFL Board will determine the appropriate course of action.

4. The Board considers that the majority required to curtail the 2019/20 season in any division should be 51%. Determining whether or not to curtail the season is a decision for each division to take.

5. The principle of relegation across all three divisions is integral to the integrity of the pyramid, from the Premier League down to the National League, provided we have assurances that the National League will start season 2020/21 (i.e. the relegated Club in League Two has somewhere to play).

6. Any regulatory solution should be relevant and specific to the current challenges posed by the COVID-19 outbreak and reach a conclusion that is clear and effective with the impact and justifications easy for all stakeholders to understand.

EFL chair, Rick Parry, said: “In the event that a divisional decision is made to curtail the 2019/20 season, the EFL Board is recommending that the league adopts the original framework with the amendments as identified, as there is a strong desire to remain as faithful as possible to the Regulations and ensure there is consistency in the approach adopted across the EFL in all divisions.

“The Board has always acknowledged that a single solution to satisfy all clubs would always be hard to find, but we are at the point now where strong, definitive action is need for the good of the League and its members.”

