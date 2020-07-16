King’s Lynn Town announce ticket prices for National League campaign

King's Lynn Town owner Stephen Cleeve Picture: Ian Burt Copyrighted

King’s Lynn Town have revealed their new ticket prices for the National League campaign.

King's Lynn Town have revealed the cost of watching football at The Walks next season Picture: Ian Burt

Linnets owner Stephen Cleeve says the pricing structure strikes a “fair balance” given the club have extra expenditure following their promotion to within one step of the Football League.

Cleeve has also moved to eradicate what he called the ticket cheats earlier this year – those who purchased under-16s or children’s tickets to avoid paying the full price of entry.

The cost for an adult going to watch the Linnets at The Walks will now be a minimum of £20, with seating costing £22 – although an early bird scheme reduces many prices. Last season, general admission for adults went up £2 to £15, with seating £17.

“We have taken our time and considered our approach on our pricing structure for next season, taking into account various factors across the business,” said Cleeve on the club’s official web site.

“We have come up with what I believe is a fair balance and a structure right across our options which reflect the extremely high standard of football this club now finds itself at.

“I want, and I’m sure you do as well, a team that is competitive, and that does not come cheap I am afraid to say. Add to that the extra staffing that is now needed throughout the business off the pitch due to extra responsibilities we find ourselves with the prices had to increase.”

The Linnets have added some new initiatives to their pricing for next season including general admission tickets being cheaper if bought online early ahead of a fixture.

“A lot of clubs in this league do this and I thought it was worth a go,” added Cleeve. “Say, for example, we have a home Saturday game, tickets will be cheaper if they are bought before midnight on the Sunday with prices reverting to a higher level thereafter.”

There will be no general admission tickets for 16-17 year olds and students in full-time education, with Cleeve asking them instead to buy season tickets.

“I really didn’t want to do this but last year we had various instances where the system was being abused and I will not put up with it,” he said. “ As with all of our season tickets, supporters have an option where they can purchase the ticket with three spaced payments but I will also add that no season tickets for either concessions or students will be issued until the club has seen a valid piece of identity.”

PRICES

General admission

Adult: Ground only £19 early bird, then £20. Standard seat (blue) Tennyson Road wing and Hospital End Wing £21 early bird, then £22. Premier seating, centre block (yellow seats) £25.

Concessions: Ground only £17 early bird, then £18. Standard seat £19 early bird, then £20. Premier seating £25.

Under 16s: Ground only £4 early bird, then £5. Standard seat £9 early bird, then £10.

Season ticket prices (National League, cup matches all pay)

Adult: Ground only £380. Standard seat £420. Premier seating £575.

Concessions: Ground only £340. Standard seat £380. Premier seating £575. Tickets will only be released when valid ID has been checked by the club.

Students: Ground only £260. Standard seat £300. Ticket will only be released when valid ID has been checked by the club.

Under 16s: Ground only £46. Standard seat £180.

President’s Club: £,1200 inc VAT.

Notes

All seated tickets must be paid in full. Terrace tickets can be paid in three equal payments. All season tickets are non-transferable. The club will be unable to provide any refunds on season tickets or casual tickets in the event of a suspension to the season.

Early bird description: Midnight Sunday for a Saturday fixture, Midnight Friday for a Tuesday fixture. Period after that sees normal pricing implemented.

Season ticket holders from last season will be given free admission to any pre-season friendly fixtures (on production of last season’s ticket).

Ground season tickets will be on general sale from Friday, July 17th from 8am from www.kltown.co.uk to both existing and new season ticket customers. Main stand seats will be available only to existing seated season ticket holders from Friday morning until Wednesday July 22.

To purchase season tickets in person, the ground will be open on Saturday July 18 between 10.30am and 3pm. Main stand seat tickets will be available to purchase and reserve a seat, but this will again be for existing seated season ticket holders only, with ground tickets being available to all.