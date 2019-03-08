Search

Advanced search

Going up - Get your promotion guide here

King's Lynn Town announce pre-season friendlies

PUBLISHED: 12:20 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:20 24 June 2019

Ian Culverhouse's King's Lynn side kick off their pre-season schedule at Stamford on Saturday, July 13. Picture: Ian Burt

Ian Culverhouse's King's Lynn side kick off their pre-season schedule at Stamford on Saturday, July 13. Picture: Ian Burt

Copyrighted

King's Lynn Town have announced their line-up of pre-season fixtures ahead of their National League campaign.

The Linnets will travel to Stamford on Saturday, July 13 before heading to take on Bury Town at Ram Meadow the following Tuesday. On Saturday, July 20 Ian Culverhouse's side head for Suffolk again to take on Southern League Central side Needham Market and the following Tuesday Dereham Town comes to the Walks.

The following Saturday Lynn continue their summer schedule with a trip to Braintree Town.

A Charlton Athletic Under 23s side will be at the Walks for Town's final warm up fixture on Tuesday, July 30, with the new league campaign commencing on Saturday, August 3.

Lynn's National North League fixtures are due be announced on Wednesday, July 3.

You may also want to watch:

Pre-season friendlies

Saturday, July 13 - Stamford (a)

Tuesday, July 16 - Bury Town (a)

Saturday, July 20 - Needham Market (a)

Tuesday, July 23 - Dereham Town (h)

Saturday, July 27 - Braintree Town (a)

Tuesday, July 30 - Charlton Athletic U23s (h)

Most Read

Five months of work on major Norwich road to start

The roundabout where Earlham Road meets the outer ring road. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Three people arrested following rave in Norfolk

Three people have been arrested following an unlicensed music event in Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt

Car crashes into bungalow

Police were called to a crash in Pilgrims Way in Bungay. Pic: Suffolk Constabulary.

‘The baby was literally appearing from the woman’s body’ - Medical student’s shock at roadside delivery in Norwich

Zoe Dedman is reunited with mum Kelly and daughter Peggy, who was born on the side of Old Watton Road in Norwich. Zoe, a medical student, helped with the birth.

Dozens of Norfolk roads set to close as major cycling event arrives

The Great British Cycling Festival includes plenty of events for all to join Photo submitted

Most Read

Five months of work on major Norwich road to start

The roundabout where Earlham Road meets the outer ring road. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Three people arrested following rave in Norfolk

Three people have been arrested following an unlicensed music event in Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt

Car crashes into bungalow

Police were called to a crash in Pilgrims Way in Bungay. Pic: Suffolk Constabulary.

‘The baby was literally appearing from the woman’s body’ - Medical student’s shock at roadside delivery in Norwich

Zoe Dedman is reunited with mum Kelly and daughter Peggy, who was born on the side of Old Watton Road in Norwich. Zoe, a medical student, helped with the birth.

Dozens of Norfolk roads set to close as major cycling event arrives

The Great British Cycling Festival includes plenty of events for all to join Photo submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Car crashes into bungalow

Police were called to a crash in Pilgrims Way in Bungay. Pic: Suffolk Constabulary.

Dozens of Norfolk roads set to close as major cycling event arrives

The Great British Cycling Festival includes plenty of events for all to join Photo submitted

Two people cut free from car after serious crash closes road

Two people have been trapped in a car following a crash in The Common, Beck Row. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two Norfolk men deny raping the same woman

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Jail for man who dealt cocaine and heroin from ‘cuckooed’ Norwich home

Joel Loba. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists