King's Lynn Town announce pre-season friendlies

King's Lynn Town have announced their line-up of pre-season fixtures ahead of their National League campaign.

The Linnets will travel to Stamford on Saturday, July 13 before heading to take on Bury Town at Ram Meadow the following Tuesday. On Saturday, July 20 Ian Culverhouse's side head for Suffolk again to take on Southern League Central side Needham Market and the following Tuesday Dereham Town comes to the Walks.

The following Saturday Lynn continue their summer schedule with a trip to Braintree Town.

A Charlton Athletic Under 23s side will be at the Walks for Town's final warm up fixture on Tuesday, July 30, with the new league campaign commencing on Saturday, August 3.

Lynn's National North League fixtures are due be announced on Wednesday, July 3.

Pre-season friendlies

Saturday, July 13 - Stamford (a)

Tuesday, July 16 - Bury Town (a)

Saturday, July 20 - Needham Market (a)

Tuesday, July 23 - Dereham Town (h)

Saturday, July 27 - Braintree Town (a)

Tuesday, July 30 - Charlton Athletic U23s (h)