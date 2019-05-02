Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now
Breaking

King's Lynn Town v Stratford play-off semi-final to take place on Saturday

02 May, 2019 - 14:08
King's Lynn Town owner Stephen Cleeve. Picture: Archant

King's Lynn Town owner Stephen Cleeve. Picture: Archant

Archant 2018

King’s Lynn Town have managed to bring their Evo-Stik Southern Premier play-off semi-final forward 24 hours and will take on Stratford on Saturday at The Walks (kick-off 3pm).

After the Southern League were instructed by the FA to play their play-off semi-finals on Sunday, owner Stephen Cleeve has successfully negotiated with the relevant authorities to get the game on earlier.

It seems that common sense has prevailed given the Grand East Anglia Run will also be taking place in the town on Sunday making the staging of another major event almost impossible.

It remains to be seen whether the other semi-final between Stourbridge and Alvechurch follow suit.

You may also want to watch:

King's Lynn media officer Mark Hearle said: “Thankfully the situation has finally been resolved but it should never have taken as long as it has to sort out.

“I now urge everyone to get behind Ian and the lads on Saturday for what is going to be one of the toughest tasks this football club has ever faced to get promoted.

“It has been farcical and diabolical but we now seem to have a solution at last.”

If Lynn manage to beat Stratford they will then play Stourbridge or Alvechurch at The Walks on Wednesday evening before the “super play-off final” the following Saturday. This would be away at the winners of the Northern section play-off final, which is between South Shields and Warrington.

Most Read

Two women and child in car which crashed into ditch in Norfolk

Picture of crash on A1075 at Griston following crash. PIC: Supplied.

Public-funded firm goes bust leaving staff redundant and apprentices in the dark

Apprentices at CTS will be left looking for a new educator as CTS has ceased trading. Photo by Simon Finlay.

Pictures of Princess Charlotte at her Norfolk home released on her fourth birthday

Princess Charlotte, who is celebrating her fourth birthday, at her Norfolk home. Picture: The Duchess of Cambridge

Police search for driver after boy hit by car

Mill Road in Hethersett. Picture Google.

No reservations on new trains to capital for up to six months

The first of Greater Anglias brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler. PIC: Supplied by Greater Anglia.

Most Read

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

One of Norwich’s most famous restaurants closes down

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens today. Pic: Archant.

Man found dead in churchyard

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Police launch appeal to trace missing colleague from Holt

A search is set to start from Holt police station for missing man Adrian (known as Ady) Porter on Tuesday morning. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Public-funded firm goes bust leaving staff redundant and apprentices in the dark

Apprentices at CTS will be left looking for a new educator as CTS has ceased trading. Photo by Simon Finlay.

‘I am wearing the Pukki T-shirt at home’ - Norwich City players’ partners weigh in on a winning season

Kirsikka Laurikko, left, Kathryn Brown, centre, and Brogan Rooney, right. Photo: Norwich City Football Club

Police search for driver after boy hit by car

Mill Road in Hethersett. Picture Google.

COLNEY LIVE: Hear from the key people behind Norwich City’s Championship promotion success

Norwich City have one more hurdle to clear after sealing promotion Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich store moves back home one year after devastating fire

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists