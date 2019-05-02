Breaking

King's Lynn Town v Stratford play-off semi-final to take place on Saturday

King’s Lynn Town have managed to bring their Evo-Stik Southern Premier play-off semi-final forward 24 hours and will take on Stratford on Saturday at The Walks (kick-off 3pm).

After the Southern League were instructed by the FA to play their play-off semi-finals on Sunday, owner Stephen Cleeve has successfully negotiated with the relevant authorities to get the game on earlier.

It seems that common sense has prevailed given the Grand East Anglia Run will also be taking place in the town on Sunday making the staging of another major event almost impossible.

It remains to be seen whether the other semi-final between Stourbridge and Alvechurch follow suit.

King's Lynn media officer Mark Hearle said: “Thankfully the situation has finally been resolved but it should never have taken as long as it has to sort out.

“I now urge everyone to get behind Ian and the lads on Saturday for what is going to be one of the toughest tasks this football club has ever faced to get promoted.

“It has been farcical and diabolical but we now seem to have a solution at last.”

If Lynn manage to beat Stratford they will then play Stourbridge or Alvechurch at The Walks on Wednesday evening before the “super play-off final” the following Saturday. This would be away at the winners of the Northern section play-off final, which is between South Shields and Warrington.