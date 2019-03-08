King's Lynn Town cast doubt on latest twist in crazy play-off saga

Ian Culverhouse will take charge of his King's Lynn Town side in the play-off semi-final on Sunday. Picture: Mark Hewlett © 2013 Mark Hewlett

King’s Lynn Town’s play-off semi-final against Stratford could take place on Sunday.

The FA have now ruled that the games cannot go ahead on bank holiday monday and the first game must kick off on the Sunday - we have a 10km run in King Lynn so I am asking for our age to be played on Saturday - am awaiting a response. FA refuse to move Super final #unequalgame — Stephen Cleeve (@StephenCleeve) May 2, 2019

It appears the game has been brought forward 24 hours after the Southern League failed to get the date of the “super play-off final” against their Northern section counterparts put back. The “super play-off final” date is still Saturday, May 11 and the FA Alliance Committee have now ordered the Southern League to stage their semi-finals this Sunday.

A statement on the Southern League website said: “The Southern Football League requested that the Super Play-Off Final is rescheduled from Saturday, May 11.

“The matter was considered at an emergency meeting of the FA Alliance Committee this morning who reached the decision set out below...

Have now spoke to the league and directly with the FA and the Stratford chairman and have requested that we play Saturday afternoon - Stratford are happy with this as are the league and I am hopeful that the FA will agree — Stephen Cleeve (@StephenCleeve) May 2, 2019

“The Southern Football League are instructed to play the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central Play Off semi-finals on Sunday 5th May 2019, and the Final on Wednesday, May 8.

“The Super Play-Off Final will be played on Saturday, May 11.”

This decision throws up major problems for King's Lynn given the Grand East Anglia Run will also take place on Sunday morning with major road and parking restrictions in place to accommodate the 2,500 runners plus their supporters.

“We're in talks with various authorities including the league, the police and West Norfolk Borough Council because there will be two large events in the town on Sunday and it throws up obvious problems regarding traffic, parking and security,” said media officer Mark Hearle.

Owner Stephen Cleeve revealed on Twitter that he is trying to get the game brought forward to Saturday.

“The FA have now ruled that the games cannot go ahead on bank holiday Monday and the first game must kick off on the Sunday - we have a 10km run in King's Lynn so I am asking for our game to be played on Saturday - am awaiting a response. FA refuse to move Super final #unequalgame.”

He later added: “Have now spoke to the league and directly with the FA and the Stratford chairman and have requested that we play Saturday afternoon - Stratford are happy with this as are the league and I am hopeful that the FA will agree.”