Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

King's Lynn Town cast doubt on latest twist in crazy play-off saga

PUBLISHED: 12:14 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:22 02 May 2019

Ian Culverhouse will take charge of his King's Lynn Town side in the play-off semi-final on Sunday. Picture: Mark Hewlett

Ian Culverhouse will take charge of his King's Lynn Town side in the play-off semi-final on Sunday. Picture: Mark Hewlett

© 2013 Mark Hewlett

King’s Lynn Town’s play-off semi-final against Stratford could take place on Sunday.

King's Lynn Town's play-off semi-final against Stratford could take place on Sunday – but the Linnets have major concerns.

It appears the game has been brought forward 24 hours after the Southern League failed to get the date of the “super play-off final” against their Northern section counterparts put back. The “super play-off final” date is still Saturday, May 11 and the FA Alliance Committee have now ordered the Southern League to stage their semi-finals this Sunday.

A statement on the Southern League website said: “The Southern Football League requested that the Super Play-Off Final is rescheduled from Saturday, May 11.

“The matter was considered at an emergency meeting of the FA Alliance Committee this morning who reached the decision set out below...

“The Southern Football League are instructed to play the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central Play Off semi-finals on Sunday 5th May 2019, and the Final on Wednesday, May 8.

You may also want to watch:

“The Super Play-Off Final will be played on Saturday, May 11.”

This decision throws up major problems for King's Lynn given the Grand East Anglia Run will also take place on Sunday morning with major road and parking restrictions in place to accommodate the 2,500 runners plus their supporters.

“We're in talks with various authorities including the league, the police and West Norfolk Borough Council because there will be two large events in the town on Sunday and it throws up obvious problems regarding traffic, parking and security,” said media officer Mark Hearle.

Owner Stephen Cleeve revealed on Twitter that he is trying to get the game brought forward to Saturday.

“The FA have now ruled that the games cannot go ahead on bank holiday Monday and the first game must kick off on the Sunday - we have a 10km run in King's Lynn so I am asking for our game to be played on Saturday - am awaiting a response. FA refuse to move Super final #unequalgame.”

He later added: “Have now spoke to the league and directly with the FA and the Stratford chairman and have requested that we play Saturday afternoon - Stratford are happy with this as are the league and I am hopeful that the FA will agree.”

Most Read

Two women and child in car which crashed into ditch in Norfolk

Picture of crash on A1075 at Griston following crash. PIC: Supplied.

Pictures of Princess Charlotte at her Norfolk home released on her fourth birthday

Princess Charlotte, who is celebrating her fourth birthday, at her Norfolk home. Picture: The Duchess of Cambridge

Public-funded firm goes bust leaving staff redundant and apprentices in the dark

Apprentices at CTS will be left looking for a new educator as CTS has ceased trading. Photo by Simon Finlay.

No reservations on new trains to capital for up to six months

The first of Greater Anglias brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler. PIC: Supplied by Greater Anglia.

Jailed in Norfolk in April: Men who set fire to piglets, dangerous drivers and drug dealers

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Jamie Honeywood. David Johnson, William Donkoh. Photos: Norfolk Constabulary

Most Read

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

One of Norwich’s most famous restaurants closes down

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens today. Pic: Archant.

Man found dead in churchyard

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Police launch appeal to trace missing colleague from Holt

A search is set to start from Holt police station for missing man Adrian (known as Ady) Porter on Tuesday morning. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Public-funded firm goes bust leaving staff redundant and apprentices in the dark

Apprentices at CTS will be left looking for a new educator as CTS has ceased trading. Photo by Simon Finlay.

Police search for driver after boy hit by car

Mill Road in Hethersett. Picture Google.

COLNEY LIVE: Hear from the key people behind Norwich City’s Championship promotion success

Norwich City have one more hurdle to clear after sealing promotion Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Jailed in Norfolk in April: Men who set fire to piglets, dangerous drivers and drug dealers

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Jamie Honeywood. David Johnson, William Donkoh. Photos: Norfolk Constabulary

Spring the hedgehog recovering after getting caught in netting

Spring the hedgehog is recovering after being caught in netting. Picture: Maggie Wilcox
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists