King’s Lynn Town will ‘strongly support’ PPG method – club statement

King's Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse and assistant Paul Bastock, left, have guided the Linnets to second in the table Picture: Ian Burt Ian Burt Photography

King’s Lynn Town have reiterated their “strong support” for a points per game method to decide promotion and relegation issues in the National League.

The league have scrapped their season but have yet to decide on what they call the “sporting issues” – if and how teams would go up or down, or if results are simply declared null and void.

Lynn are second in National League North behind York, two points behind but with two games in hand, so a points per game (PPG) resolution would suit them.

In a media statement released on Friday, the club said: “The curtain was bought down on the National League North 2019/20 season on Wednesday when the decision was announced that members of all three divisions had voted by a big majority to cancel the season with immediate effect. We wish to inform you that, after much deliberation, we also voted to cancel the season along with many of our league members. It is understood by ourselves that the next stage of the process will see our opinions and thoughts collected by the league as to the way the member clubs wish for the season to be finally decided. No timescale has been placed upon this procedure but it will be the club’s stance to strongly support a points per game method (PPG) so that there is a definitive ending to a season where the vast percentage of games have been played.

“The season has been an amazing one for King’s Lynn Town football club. We have enjoyed some remarkable moments and games provided to us by an extremely talented manager, coaching staff and members of a team will total commitment and dedication to the cause, week in, week out. Who will forget a festive double over our neighbours Boston United, a Tuesday evening win at Kidderminster Harriers or a victory achieved at The Walks in front of over 4,000 supporters against York City, not so long ago a Football League outfit?

“And for pure football entertainment the 2-2 draw with Chester earlier in the season? We place on record our thanks to Ian and all of his staff and players for all of their efforts along with all management and players involved with the reserves, Ladies and A teams.”

The club also paid tribute to its commercial partners throughout the season.

“We also wish to thank our main shirt sponsors WeShop and Mr Peter Hancock and all at Barsbys Produce for their support throughout the season. To our match and ball sponsors, perimeter advertisers, player and programme sponsors we salute and thank you for all of your kindness and goodwill shown to us, many of you now over several years. To our volunteers and helpers behind the scenes we say thank you for the hundreds of hours that you all put in to ensure that football continues to be played at The Walks.

“And finally to you, the club’s supporters. The support we have received from yourselves has been nothing short of sensational and we will never be able to thank you enough. The visits to Boston and Gateshead will live long in the memory as of course will the previously mentioned Walks fixture with York City. A special thank you to those of you who have donated most generously to our donation funds which have helped us greatly through the difficult times of recent weeks - these acts of kindness will be remembered for many years to come.

“The world has changed so much in the past few weeks with uncertainty and worry replacing routine and pleasure. Football is no different. At present we have no idea as to what league we will compete in, what teams we will face or a possible starting date for a new season. These situations will be resolved we are sure over the coming weeks and months and we will keep everyone updated when we have information to pass to you, we will never comment on speculation, only fact.

“Football has already changed and will continue to evolve as we proceed over the coming weeks. It is our intention as your football club to be as prepared and ready as we can be for the future, whatever it may hold. In the meantime we urge each and everyone of you to continue to follow all guidelines implemented by the government as we all continue to fight this horrific virus and pandemic and also we wish you and your families well and please remember...... WE WILL BE BACK!”