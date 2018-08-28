King’s Lynn Town add Bury Town defender to ranks

Jake Kerins, who has joined King's Lynn Town from Bury Town Picture: CARL MARSTON Archant

King’s Lynn Town have signed highly-rated defender Jake Kerins to bolster their promotion bid.

Kerins completed his move from Bury Town last night and looks likely to go straight into Ian Culverhouse’s squad for the weekend Southern League Central trip to Royston Town.

Culverhouse has been keen to add to his defensive ranks, particularly at right back, where Aaron Jones is recovering from knee surgery while Jordan Richards suffered a thigh injury at Needham Market on New Year’s Day.

Kerins can play at right back or in the heart of defence where Lynn are relatively short on cover, although they recently signed Joe Robinson from Cambridge City.

The 20-year-old Kerins played in the Mildenhall Town team which knocked the Linnets out of the FA Trophy at The Walks back in 2017/18.

Kerins is a former Shrewsbury trainee, and was part of the League One club’s academy for two seasons. He made 19 appearances for Bury and scored two goals, after he made the switch to Ram Meadow from Mildenhall, for whom he made 47 appearances last season.

Lynn’s director of football Robbie Back said: “We’re delighted to get Jake on board at King’s Lynn Town Football Club.

“He’s another young, hungry player who will fit into the group well. He will add another dimension to the team and we are looking forward to working with him.”

Culverhouse has found himself short on numbers in recent weeks, barely able to fill the substitutes’ bench: striker Chris Henderson was among the subs in name only for the Needham Market game – he was carrying an injury that prevented him playing.