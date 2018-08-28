Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

King’s Lynn Town add Bury Town defender to ranks

PUBLISHED: 19:41 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 19:45 10 January 2019

Jake Kerins, who has joined King's Lynn Town from Bury Town Picture: CARL MARSTON

Jake Kerins, who has joined King's Lynn Town from Bury Town Picture: CARL MARSTON

Archant

King’s Lynn Town have signed highly-rated defender Jake Kerins to bolster their promotion bid.

Kerins completed his move from Bury Town last night and looks likely to go straight into Ian Culverhouse’s squad for the weekend Southern League Central trip to Royston Town.

Culverhouse has been keen to add to his defensive ranks, particularly at right back, where Aaron Jones is recovering from knee surgery while Jordan Richards suffered a thigh injury at Needham Market on New Year’s Day.

Kerins can play at right back or in the heart of defence where Lynn are relatively short on cover, although they recently signed Joe Robinson from Cambridge City.

The 20-year-old Kerins played in the Mildenhall Town team which knocked the Linnets out of the FA Trophy at The Walks back in 2017/18.

Kerins is a former Shrewsbury trainee, and was part of the League One club’s academy for two seasons. He made 19 appearances for Bury and scored two goals, after he made the switch to Ram Meadow from Mildenhall, for whom he made 47 appearances last season.

Lynn’s director of football Robbie Back said: “We’re delighted to get Jake on board at King’s Lynn Town Football Club.

“He’s another young, hungry player who will fit into the group well. He will add another dimension to the team and we are looking forward to working with him.”

Culverhouse has found himself short on numbers in recent weeks, barely able to fill the substitutes’ bench: striker Chris Henderson was among the subs in name only for the Needham Market game – he was carrying an injury that prevented him playing.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

The property on Earlham Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

Wild weather at Winterton as seen from the car park looking down at the tank traps Picture: Liz Coates

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Most Read

Town closing in on deals for attacking duo Pilkington and Quaner

Ipswich Town are closing in on deals for Collin Quaner and Anthony Pilkington. Picture: PA

Three restaurants to shut their doors in the Sudbury area

Sudbury Market Hill. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Decapitated skeletons found during archaeological dig in Suffolk

17 skeletons were found decapitated Picture: ARCHAEOLOGICAL SOLUTIONS

Man dies after crash on Suffolk road

A man died following a collision on the B1083 in Sutton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

A woman has died in hospital following a collision on the A14 at Copdock Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Council finds bar and seating for 24 people on visit to disputed Japanese restaurant

The signage on the property in Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

WATCH: Masked robber threatens Norwich shopkeeper with gun

CCTV capture of armed burglar attempting to rob Larkman Lane's Kwik Save store

King’s Lynn Town add Bury Town defender to ranks

Jake Kerins, who has joined King's Lynn Town from Bury Town Picture: CARL MARSTON

WATCH: Ex-chorus girl and pub owner’s memories of a teenage Olivia Colman

Former tap dancer and chorus line dancer, Marjorie Davies, who is soon to celebrate owning the King's Arms at Blakeney for 43 years, and remembers when actress Olivia Colman worked there when she was a student at Gresham's. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Bid for £1m Norwich bus station revamp, new £1.5m roundabout and city bike share scheme lodged

Norwich Bus Station. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists