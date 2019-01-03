King’s Lynn Town move was a ‘no-brainer’ for new boy

Former Ipswich Town defender Joe Robinson can't wait to get started at King's Lynn Town. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown Archant

New King’s Lynn Town signing Joe Robinson believes his move to The Walks to work with Ian Culverhouse was an “absolute no-brainer”.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The former Ipswich Town academy player signed for the Linnets from Cambridge City on Wednesday and could make his debut in the home game against Leiston tomorrow. And Robinson can’t wait to get started under the tutelage of Culverhouse as he looks to get back into the professional ranks.

“I had a meeting with Robbie (Back) and the gaffer (Culverhouse) on Monday and it was an absolute no-brainer,” said Robinson, who enjoyed loan spells at Boston United, Woking and St Albans during his time at Portman Road. “With the size of the club, the players that are here and their experiences last season, I knew straight away I had to come.

“I’ve been speaking to a few players that know the gaffer from other clubs and they said it’s a massive opportunity and I’ve got to take it.”

Robinson, 22, has carved out a reputation as a ball-playing centre half, making one appearance for Ipswich as a substitute in an FA Cup tie against Portsmouth.

But he left Suffolk in the summer of 2017 in pursuit of regular first team football, spending last season at Bishop’s Stortford before moving to Cambridge City.

He now hopes to be part of a Culverhouse’s free-flowing King’s Lynn side that came so close to promotion last season.

“I’m very composed on the ball for a centre back - I like to play. When it’s no-nonsense, it’s no-nonsense, you get rid of it when you have to.

“But the way the gaffer wants to play was a big factor in me coming here. I like to play the ball out from the back with good quality passing.”

The Walks has proved an excellent grounding recently for players like Cameron Norman and Cameron King to get back into the professional game and Robinson admitted that he hopes to follow their lead.

“I want to play as high as I can for as long as I can,” he told King’s Lynn TV. “I’m only 22 so there’s every chance in the world of going higher.

“This is a perfect platform to try and progress my career.”