Linnets unbeaten run comes to an end at Hitchin

Ian Culverhouse suffered his first league defeat since returning to manage King's Lynn Town Picture: Matthew Usher

King’s Lynn Town’s long unbeaten run came to a shuddering halt as they went down 3-0 at Hitchin Town.

The Linnets were looking to make it 20 games without defeat but they were two goals down within 20 minutes with Hitchin – who had beaten league leaders Stourbridge last weekend – sealing it with a penalty near the end.

Manager Ian Culverhouse – who oversaw 14 games of that unbeaten streak – was without influential left-back Frazer Blake-Tracy, injured in Saturday’s home win over Barwell, and defender Ryan Fryatt, who was ill. It meant a first league start of the season for Kieran Shipp.

Harry Draper – recently on loan at Great Yarmouth Town from Stevenage – put Hitchin ahead on six minutes, with early sub Scott Belgrove making it 2-0 on 20 minutes. Lynn improved after the break but any hopes of a comeback were ended when Shipp fouled Draper in the area and Jay Dowie scored from the spot.