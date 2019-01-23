Linnets unbeaten run comes to an end at Hitchin
King’s Lynn Town’s long unbeaten run came to a shuddering halt as they went down 3-0 at Hitchin Town.
The Linnets were looking to make it 20 games without defeat but they were two goals down within 20 minutes with Hitchin – who had beaten league leaders Stourbridge last weekend – sealing it with a penalty near the end.
Manager Ian Culverhouse – who oversaw 14 games of that unbeaten streak – was without influential left-back Frazer Blake-Tracy, injured in Saturday’s home win over Barwell, and defender Ryan Fryatt, who was ill. It meant a first league start of the season for Kieran Shipp.
Harry Draper – recently on loan at Great Yarmouth Town from Stevenage – put Hitchin ahead on six minutes, with early sub Scott Belgrove making it 2-0 on 20 minutes. Lynn improved after the break but any hopes of a comeback were ended when Shipp fouled Draper in the area and Jay Dowie scored from the spot.