Linnets sign Posh midfielder on loan deal

PUBLISHED: 10:00 09 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:04 09 October 2020

New King's Lynn Town signing Kyle Barker, during his loan spell at Lowestoft Town Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Shirley D Whitlow

King’s Lynn Town have added to their ranks with a loan signing from Peterborough United.

Teenage defensive midfielder Kyle Barker has signed a short-term deal until January.

“Knowing some of the lads from Norwich City, it makes it easier and I’m looking forward to the challenge ahead,” he said. “I’m very happy to be here.”

The 19-year-old – born in King’s Lynn – has been at Posh’s academy since he was 13 and signed his first professional deal in March last year.

Barker made three appearances in the EFL Trophy at the start of this season and also featured in the FA Cup third-round defeat at Burnley.

This is his fourth loan spell, following stints with Kettering in 2018, Lowestoft Town in 2019 and fellow National League side Wrexham, who he joined in February this year.

