Lynn manager Culverhouse among favourites for Lincoln job

King's Lynn manager, Ian Culverhouse, front, and assistant manager, Paul Bastock. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

King's Lynn boss Ian Culverhouse is one of the early favourites to take over as the new Lincoln City manager. He has led the Linnets to the top of National League North defeating big name sides including Darlington and Hereford, losing just once.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lynn boss Ian Culverhouse. Picture: Ian Burt Lynn boss Ian Culverhouse. Picture: Ian Burt

Lynn's success hasn't gone unnoticed with League One side Lincoln reportedly looking at the former Norwich City player to replace the outgoing Danny Cowley who left the club for Huddersfield Town yesterday.

Culverhouse has been made second favourite for the job at 9/4 by Skybet behind Newport County manager Michael Flynn at 5/4, other potential candidates include Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth, former Bolton manager Phil Parkinson and former Hull City manager Nigel Adkins.

You may also want to watch:

A King's Lynn Town spokesman said the club had not yet been approached by the League One side.

Lynn's management duo Ian Culverhouse and Paul Bastock. Picture: Ian Burt Lynn's management duo Ian Culverhouse and Paul Bastock. Picture: Ian Burt

He said: It shows that we are doing well if we're being noticed at that level."

The news follows the Linnets 2-2 draw away to Spennymoor Town last weekend.

Lincoln currently sit 5th in League One following a 3-1 defeat away to Wycombe last Saturday.