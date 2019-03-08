Linnets winning start to season with FA Cup victory

King's Lynn Ladies are through to the next round of the Women's FA Cup after beating Haverhill Rovers 3-1. Photo: Tim Smith Tim Smith

King's Lynn Town Ladies have made a winning start to the season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Michelle Stewart's side are through to First Round Qualifying in the Women's FA Cup after a 3-1 away win at Haverhill Rovers in the Preliminary Round.

Stewart says she was pleased with a "dominant team performance", nulifying Rovers' top forward who scored 40 goals last season despite only having one recognised defender fit for the game.

You may also want to watch:

The result means the Linnets will face Harlow in the next round which will be played on Sunday September 22.

Lynn still have a way to go for a glamour tie against a Women's Super League or Championship opponent with sides from the top two divisions entering the competition in the Fourth Round Proper.

Stewart says despite the tall climb to face a giant, the FA Cup means a lot to the club.

She said: "It's a good occasion, it's nice to play different teams and obviously it's a good earner for the club £300 to £400 is a lot of money to us."

The domestic season begins for the Linnets on September 15 at home to Cambridge City Development.