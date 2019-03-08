Linnets winning start to season with FA Cup victory
PUBLISHED: 16:10 02 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:17 02 September 2019
Tim Smith
King's Lynn Town Ladies have made a winning start to the season.
Michelle Stewart's side are through to First Round Qualifying in the Women's FA Cup after a 3-1 away win at Haverhill Rovers in the Preliminary Round.
Stewart says she was pleased with a "dominant team performance", nulifying Rovers' top forward who scored 40 goals last season despite only having one recognised defender fit for the game.
The result means the Linnets will face Harlow in the next round which will be played on Sunday September 22.
Lynn still have a way to go for a glamour tie against a Women's Super League or Championship opponent with sides from the top two divisions entering the competition in the Fourth Round Proper.
Stewart says despite the tall climb to face a giant, the FA Cup means a lot to the club.
She said: "It's a good occasion, it's nice to play different teams and obviously it's a good earner for the club £300 to £400 is a lot of money to us."
The domestic season begins for the Linnets on September 15 at home to Cambridge City Development.