Carey the hero as Linnets spring an FA Cup shock

King's Lynn Town celebrates Sonny Carey's goal Picture: Gerard Austin Archant

King’s Lynn Town caused a stunning upset when they won 1-0 at League Two Port Vale in the first round of the FA Cup.

Ross Barrows in action during King's Lynn Town's FA Cup tie at Port Vale Picture: Gerard Austin Ross Barrows in action during King's Lynn Town's FA Cup tie at Port Vale Picture: Gerard Austin

Teenager Sonny Carey was the hero for the National League Linnets with a late winner.

Carey struck on 81 minutes after brilliant work in the area by sub Adam Marriott, who twisted and turned and slid the ball across the area where Carey, rushing in, smashed it home with his left foot from eight yards.

“Magnificent, weren’t they? To a man they were superb,” said Lynn boss Ian Culverhouse.

“You don’t get too carried away with the highs and you don’t get too carried way with the lows. The boys deserve all the plaudits, they were magnificent, everyone of them.

“Archie (Mair) was magnificent first half. He had a lot to do and was comfortable doing it and second half our back players gave us everything. Everything they threw in the box they were getting first contact on and we had enough bodies if we didn’t make first contact on.

“It was outstanding.”

Culverhouse made four changes to the starting line-up from the home win over Woking a week earlier. In came experienced midfielder Ryan Jarvis, wingers Jama Lozar and Simon Power and striker Dayle Southwell. Striker Kairo Mitchell was cup-tied while Sonny Carey, Cameron King and Marriott were on the bench.

The first half was arguably dominated by Lynn’s two players on loan from Norwich City, keeper Archie Mair and striker Power.

Mair did well on several occasions to deny Vale, whose height advantage was a big factor when they attacked. But it was the more diminutive David Worrall who brought out the best in the young Scot, who had to dive full length to his left to turn a curling shot around his post.

Power’s incredible pace also brought a booking for Vale skipper Leon Legge, who brought him down as half-time approached, with Power’s eyes on a run at goal.

Power had a sighter from 20 yards which he flashed wide, but then, released down the left channel by the impressive Loza, poked the ball into the side netting when he really should have tested the keeper.

Central defender Rory McAuley headed wide from a Michael Clunan just before the half-time whistle went.

Vale laid siege to Lynn’s goal at times in the second half, but Lynn kept their heads, defended well and earned their reward when Carey struck.