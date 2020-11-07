Search

Advanced search

Breaking

Carey the hero as Linnets spring an FA Cup shock

PUBLISHED: 17:49 07 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:49 07 November 2020

King's Lynn Town celebrates Sonny Carey's goal Picture: Gerard Austin

King's Lynn Town celebrates Sonny Carey's goal Picture: Gerard Austin

Archant

King’s Lynn Town caused a stunning upset when they won 1-0 at League Two Port Vale in the first round of the FA Cup.

Ross Barrows in action during King's Lynn Town's FA Cup tie at Port Vale Picture: Gerard AustinRoss Barrows in action during King's Lynn Town's FA Cup tie at Port Vale Picture: Gerard Austin

Teenager Sonny Carey was the hero for the National League Linnets with a late winner.

Carey struck on 81 minutes after brilliant work in the area by sub Adam Marriott, who twisted and turned and slid the ball across the area where Carey, rushing in, smashed it home with his left foot from eight yards.

“Magnificent, weren’t they? To a man they were superb,” said Lynn boss Ian Culverhouse.

“You don’t get too carried away with the highs and you don’t get too carried way with the lows. The boys deserve all the plaudits, they were magnificent, everyone of them.

“Archie (Mair) was magnificent first half. He had a lot to do and was comfortable doing it and second half our back players gave us everything. Everything they threw in the box they were getting first contact on and we had enough bodies if we didn’t make first contact on.

“It was outstanding.”

Culverhouse made four changes to the starting line-up from the home win over Woking a week earlier. In came experienced midfielder Ryan Jarvis, wingers Jama Lozar and Simon Power and striker Dayle Southwell. Striker Kairo Mitchell was cup-tied while Sonny Carey, Cameron King and Marriott were on the bench.

The first half was arguably dominated by Lynn’s two players on loan from Norwich City, keeper Archie Mair and striker Power.

Mair did well on several occasions to deny Vale, whose height advantage was a big factor when they attacked. But it was the more diminutive David Worrall who brought out the best in the young Scot, who had to dive full length to his left to turn a curling shot around his post.

Power’s incredible pace also brought a booking for Vale skipper Leon Legge, who brought him down as half-time approached, with Power’s eyes on a run at goal.

Power had a sighter from 20 yards which he flashed wide, but then, released down the left channel by the impressive Loza, poked the ball into the side netting when he really should have tested the keeper.

Central defender Rory McAuley headed wide from a Michael Clunan just before the half-time whistle went.

Vale laid siege to Lynn’s goal at times in the second half, but Lynn kept their heads, defended well and earned their reward when Carey struck.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Thai restaurant named among best in country for third year in a row

Belle and Kim Steggles at Bann Thai in Cromer, which has won the Good Food Award for best restaurant for the third year in a row. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mother’s heart-rending tribute to ‘smart, happy, smiley’ son, 8, who died in hospital

Charlie Goodwin, from Harleston, died at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge in 2019. Picture: Goodwin family

Norfolk fish and chip shops pick up national award

Four Norfolk fish and chip shops have been given Good Food Awards for 2021. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/SADLERC1

Boat sinks on Broads

The Broads Authority was made aware of the sunken boat on October 27. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Shock as BBC presenter announces retirement live on air

Wally Webb shocked BBC Radio Norfolk listeners on Saturday morning by announcing his retirement Photo: Bill Smith

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Norfolk fish and chip shops pick up national award

Four Norfolk fish and chip shops have been given Good Food Awards for 2021. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/SADLERC1

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

Big names go as BBC confirms regional TV and radio reshuffle

The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Twenty confirmed Covid cases at hospital

Twenty people are being treated for Covid-19 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn Picture: Sonya Duncan

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Fears Covid-19 has killed Saturday forever as seaside town is hit hard

Great Yarmouth on the first Saturday of lockdown 2. There are fears Saturday will never be the same again Picture: Liz Coates

Shock as BBC presenter announces retirement live on air

Wally Webb shocked BBC Radio Norfolk listeners on Saturday morning by announcing his retirement Photo: Bill Smith

Climate protest teen remains on vows to stay up 100ft crane until he gets ‘mild hypothermia’

Alex Sidney, Extinction Rebellion protester up the crane on the construction site in Duke Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mumba delighted to get big Norwich City chance in Swansea City win

Bali Mumba impressed in Norwich City's 1-0 win over Swansea City. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Fortune favours the brave’ - Mumba hunch hits the jackpot for Canaries

Bali Mumba gets the congratulations for his part in Marco Stiepermann's Norwich City winner against Swansea City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd