It's ON! King's Lynn Town fixtures get the go-ahead

The Walks - home of the Linnets Picture: Chris Lakey Archant

King's Lynn Town's National League North home match against Guiseley on Saturday is ON.

Following a Board meeting on Friday, the National League has decided to allow matches in its three divisions to proceed as planned this weekend.

A statement on the league's website said: 'The National League will keep the operation of its competition under constant and diligent review, and will remain in compliance with government advice at all times.

'The Football Association has offered its guidance, and made it clear the decision to continue or to suspend a competition is a matter for each league to make.

'The National League places the welfare and well-being of all those involved in and connected to its competition as the highest priority.'