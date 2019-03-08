King's Lynn Town fixtures released: away day opener - then a big week at The Walks

King's Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse with his players at the first training session this week Picture: Ian Burt Copyrighted

King's Lynn Town's fixtures for the new season in the National League North have been released.

The Linnets begin with a trip to Guiseley, but then have a big week at The Walks, where they face the only teams to have finished above them in the past two seasons.

Their first home game is on Tuesday, August 6, against last season's Southern Premier Central champions Kettering, with Hereford visiting west Norfolk four days later.

Sat Aug 3 Guiseley A

Tue Aug 6 Kettering Town H

Sat Aug 10 Hereford H

Tue Aug 13 Brackley Town A

Sat Aug 17 AFC Telford United A

Sat Aug 24 Curzon Ashton H

Mon Aug 26 Farsley Celtic A

Sat Aug 31 Darlington H

Tue Sep 3 Alfreton Town H

Sat Sep 7 Spennymoor Town A

Sat Sep 14 Gloucester City H

Sat Sep 28 York City A

Sat Oct 12 Chester H

Sat Oct 19 Leamington H

Sat Oct 26 Kidderminster Harriers A

Sat Nov 2 Altrincham H

Sat Nov 9 Bradford Park Avenue A

Sat Nov 16 Southport A

Sat Nov 30 Gateshead H

Sat Dec 7 Blyth Spartans H

Sat Dec 21 Gloucester City A

Thu Dec 26 Boston United H

Sat Dec 28 Alfreton Town A

Wed Jan 1 Boston United A

Sat Jan 4 Spennymoor Town H

Sat Jan 11 Chester A

Sat Jan 18 York City H

Sat Jan 25 Blyth Spartans A

Sat Feb 1 Kidderminster Harriers H

Sat Feb 8 Leamington A

Sat Feb 15 Bradford Park Avenue H

Sat Feb 22 Altrincham A

Sat Feb 29 Southport H

Sat Mar 7 Gateshead A

Sat Mar 14 Guiseley H

Sat Mar 21 Kettering Town A

Sat Mar 28 Brackley Town H

Sat Apr 4 Hereford A

Fri Apr 10 Farsley Celtic H

Mon Apr 13 Curzon Ashton A

Sat Apr 18 AFC Telford United H

Sat Apr 25 Darlington A