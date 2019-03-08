QUIZ: How well do you know the table-topping Linnets?

The main stand at The Walks, home of King's Lynn Town FC. Picture: Ian Burt

With King's Lynn Town topping National League North, try our quiz to see how much you know about the Linnets.

The team are riding high at the top of the league following a 2-2 draw with Spennymoor Town last weekend having lost only one game in 10 so far this season.

Manager Ian Culverhouse has masterminded wins over former league sides Hereford and Darlington, however there are now fears that League One Lincoln City could poach him.

Yesterday the club denied that it had been approached by the Imps after Culverhouse was made second favourite for the job behind Newport County boss Michael Flynn.

A club spokesman said: "It shows that we are doing well if we're being noticed at that level."

Elsewhere, the west Norfolk side was drawn away against fellow National League North side Alfreton Town in the 2nd Qualifying Round of the FA Cup.