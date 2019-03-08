King's Lynn come away with 1-1 draw after dramatic finish at Brackley

Adam Marriott, pictured in action for King's Lynn against Hereford, scored a late equaliser at Brackley Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

King's Lynn Town's bright start to the National League North campaign continued on Tuesday night when they picked up a 1-1 draw in a dramatic game at Brackley Town.

Trailing 1-0 going into injury-time the Linnets equalised with an Adam Marriott penalty, only to concede a spot-kick themselves in the dying minutes.

But fortunately for the visitors it was missed and they picked up their first point of the season on the road after successive home wins over Kettering and Hereford.

It wasn't until the 22nd minute that Alex Street made the first save of the night to foil Glenn Walker. The Linnets went much closer to breaking the deadlock five minutes later, with Brackley's Danny Lewis making a superb stop to keep out a goal-bound header from Ryan Fryatt.

In an evenly contested half Street then kept out another effort from Walker before Chris Henderson hooked an effort just wide of the target.

Ian Culverhouse's side started the second half in promising fashion but it was the hosts who got their noses in front on 57 minutes.

It was an excellent strike too, with Lee Ndlovu picking up a loose ball and finding the back of the net with superbly struck shot that gave Street absolutely no chance.

The visitors made a double substitution just past the hour mark, with Sam Kelly and on-loan Norwich City youngster Alfie Payne entering the fray, the latter for his debut.

The Linnets struggled to create clear-cut chances in the closing stages and Brackley appeared to be heading for a narrow win as four minutes of injury-time were signalled.

But two minutes in the visitors got themselves back on level terms when Ellis Myles was penalised for handball and Marriott converted from the spot.

That wasn't the end of the drama however, with Brackley being awarded a penalty of their own two minutes later when Chris Smith fouled Ndlovu, but Shane Byrne's effort came back off the woodwork and Lynn could celebrate a point.

King's Lynn Town: Street, Jones, Fox, Smith, Fryatt, McAuley (Payne 64), Clunan, Richards (Jarvis 75), Gash, Marriott, Henderson (Kelly).

Attendance: 500.