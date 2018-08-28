Search

No clean sheet for veteran Bastock as King’s Lynn bow out of Norfolk Senior Cup

PUBLISHED: 22:15 19 November 2018

Assistant manager Paul Bastock was in goal for King's Lynn in their Norfolk Senior Cup tie against the UEA Picture: Matthew Usher.

A young King’s Lynn Town side - with one notable exception - bowed out of the Norfolk Senior Cup on Monday night after losing 1-0 to UEA at the FDC in Bowthorpe.

Linnets boss Ian Culverhouse named a whole new side from the one which beat Barwell 3-1 in the league on Saturday, with his 48-year-old assistant Paul Bastock playing in goal.

It was the record breaking veteran’s 1,278th competitive game, but in front of him were an inexperienced team, many of whom were of a similar age to the students in the UEA line-up.

Lynn had their chances in a goalless first half, with Jack Frowhawk being denied by an excellent save and Kyran Stannard and Frowhawk firing just wide. But it was UEA who got the decisive goal in the 65th minute, with a scrappy effort from a corner denying Bastock a clean sheet.

The third round will be concluded on Tuesday evening when Dereham Town from Bostik League North welcome Anglian Combination Acle United to Aldiss Park (7.45pm) with the draw being made on Friday evening.

Live

