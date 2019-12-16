FA Trophy draw - who did King's Lynn Town get?

King's Lynn Town's Michael Gash in action during the FA Trophy first round win over Dover Athletic Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

King's Lynn Town have been handed an away draw in the second round of the FA Trophy.

The Linnets will go to Ebbsfleet United, who play in the National League.

Lynn earned their place in the draw after beating another National League side Dover Athletic in the first round at The Walks on Saturday. It was a match which ended 2-2 at full-time and after extra-time, before Lynn prevailed 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out.

The winners of the second round ties earn themselves a guaranteed £4,500 while the lost bank £1,500. Ties will be played on January 11.

Full draw: Dorking Wanderers v Stockport County, Kingstonian v AFC Telford United or Leamington, AFC Fylde v South Shields or Southport, Royston Town v Hednesford Town or Chester, Solihull Moors or Darlington v Harrogate Town, Yeovil Town or Tonbridge Angels or Hampton & Richmond, Ebbsfleet United v King's Lynn Town, Bradford (Park Avenue) or Halesowen Town v Maidenhead United, Notts County v Sutton United or Dagenham & Redbridge, Chelmsford City v Eastbourne Borough or Salisbury, Torquay United v FC Halifax Town, Eastleigh v Matlock Town or Chorley, Concord Rangers v Bath City or Sholing, Farsley Celtic or Altrincham v Barnet, AFC Hornchurch v Carshalton Athletic or Aveley, Atherton Collieries or Barrow v FC United.