Search

Advanced search

FA Trophy draw - who did King's Lynn Town get?

PUBLISHED: 13:13 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:29 16 December 2019

King's Lynn Town's Michael Gash in action during the FA Trophy first round win over Dover Athletic Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

King's Lynn Town's Michael Gash in action during the FA Trophy first round win over Dover Athletic Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

King's Lynn Town have been handed an away draw in the second round of the FA Trophy.

The Linnets will go to Ebbsfleet United, who play in the National League.

Lynn earned their place in the draw after beating another National League side Dover Athletic in the first round at The Walks on Saturday. It was a match which ended 2-2 at full-time and after extra-time, before Lynn prevailed 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out.

The winners of the second round ties earn themselves a guaranteed £4,500 while the lost bank £1,500. Ties will be played on January 11.

Full draw: Dorking Wanderers v Stockport County, Kingstonian v AFC Telford United or Leamington, AFC Fylde v South Shields or Southport, Royston Town v Hednesford Town or Chester, Solihull Moors or Darlington v Harrogate Town, Yeovil Town or Tonbridge Angels or Hampton & Richmond, Ebbsfleet United v King's Lynn Town, Bradford (Park Avenue) or Halesowen Town v Maidenhead United, Notts County v Sutton United or Dagenham & Redbridge, Chelmsford City v Eastbourne Borough or Salisbury, Torquay United v FC Halifax Town, Eastleigh v Matlock Town or Chorley, Concord Rangers v Bath City or Sholing, Farsley Celtic or Altrincham v Barnet, AFC Hornchurch v Carshalton Athletic or Aveley, Atherton Collieries or Barrow v FC United.

Most Read

Trains to and from Norwich cancelled as Greater Anglia problems persist

Greater Anglia had promised most routes will be operating on Monday. Picture: HELEN BOTT

Outrage as seal pups die ‘due to human intervention’

One seal pup died after being abandoned by its mother after being surrounded by people, according to Friends of Horsey Seals. Picture: Friends of Horsey Seals.

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Cyclist, 76, in critical condition after lorry crash

A man in his 70s remains in a critical condition after a crash with a lorry. Picture: EAAA

Four Christmas toys are top of the list in Norfolk

Shop local at A.T. Johnson in Downham Market. Picture: Ian Burt

Most Read

Trains to and from Norwich cancelled as Greater Anglia problems persist

Greater Anglia had promised most routes will be operating on Monday. Picture: HELEN BOTT

Outrage as seal pups die ‘due to human intervention’

One seal pup died after being abandoned by its mother after being surrounded by people, according to Friends of Horsey Seals. Picture: Friends of Horsey Seals.

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Cyclist, 76, in critical condition after lorry crash

A man in his 70s remains in a critical condition after a crash with a lorry. Picture: EAAA

Four Christmas toys are top of the list in Norfolk

Shop local at A.T. Johnson in Downham Market. Picture: Ian Burt

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Mum and son ‘homeless’ for Christmas after noise wrangle in rented flat

Ben Turner and Gill Wilson with all their letters of complaint. Pic: Archant

Cyclist, 76, in critical condition after lorry crash

A man in his 70s remains in a critical condition after a crash with a lorry. Picture: EAAA

Warning of delays ahead of work on busy road

BT is set to carry out work between Friday, December 20 and Friday, December 27 on the A47 Yarmouth Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Trading standards warn over young men selling cleaning products

No Cold Calling window sticker. Picture: Archant

Cycling group’s Santa ride raises thousands for charity

Charity Santa Ride 2019 supporting Nansa and About with Friends. Maurice Page dressed as Scrooge. Pictures: supplied by NANSA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists