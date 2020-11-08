Search

Advanced search

Gallery

‘If I am on the bench I have got to come on and run my socks off when I come on – and I thought I did alright today’ - Linnets FA Cup hero

PUBLISHED: 12:26 08 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:26 08 November 2020

Joy for Linnets boss Ian Culverhouse, right, and keeper Archie Mair Picture: Gerard Austin

Joy for Linnets boss Ian Culverhouse, right, and keeper Archie Mair Picture: Gerard Austin

Gerard Austin

King’s Lynn Town caused one of the big upsets of the FA Cup first round – CHRIS LAKEY was at Port Vale to see the underdogs prevail.

Ian Culverhouse with left-back Alex Brown Picture: Gerard AustinIan Culverhouse with left-back Alex Brown Picture: Gerard Austin

“Sonny Carey - the boy’s living the dream”, said Ross Barrows as he soaked up the final moments of King’s Lynn Town’s big day out before heading home.

Barrows summed it up perfectly.

The teenage midfielder from Norwich is one of those who elicits a knowing look from manager Ian Culverhouse when his name crops up in conversation, although only last week he had urged caution over this exciting young prospect.

Carey, he said, needed to find some consistency on his play. Good second-half displays must be complemented by equally good first halves. At 19, Carey has time to be nurtured, although Culverhouse admitted that of all the problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the absence of a row of scouts at The Walks every week was not one of them.

Delighted Linnets assistant manager Paul Bastock Picture: Gerard AustinDelighted Linnets assistant manager Paul Bastock Picture: Gerard Austin

“It is all about patience in football,” acknowledged Carey. “I am a young lad, I just want to play every minute of every game but I understand, as we got promoted as well, that everyone has to fight for their place and no one has secured a starting spot so I have just got to train well and when I am on the pitch try and keep the shirt.

“If I am on the bench I keep the same mindset, I keep positive, never let my head drop and try and do my best when I am on the pitch.

“I know the gaffer rotates the squad every game, everyone can start, there are no weak players in the squad whatsoever. I just know if I am on the bench I have got to come on and run my socks off when I come on – and I thought I did alright today.”

Culverhouse knows he has a talent on his hands.

Alex Brown shadows his man Picture: Gerard AustinAlex Brown shadows his man Picture: Gerard Austin

“Superb,” he said. “He is a talent - I have always said it since we had him and he will get better and better the more games he plays.

While Carey inevitably steals the headlines, he would be the first to acknowledge the part played by everyone who kicked a ball for Lynn – in particular, Adam Marriott.

The striker created the goal out of nothing, twisting and turning in the area, almost falling over and, rather than doing what many expected and trying for goal, cutting the ball back across goal where it fell for Carey to smash home. Nine minutes of normal time remained, but Lynn stood resolute, and if Carey ever wanted an example of how to do that, then the sight of Marriott running to win a foul in time added on was perfect. Game management at its best.

From back to front, Lynn were exceptional: keeper Archie Mair has been under scrutiny like no other keeper for a while, but kept Lynn level at the break, one full-length save to his left was magnificent. Fellow Norwich City loan player Simon Power had a coupe of first-half opportunities he couldn’t take, but his frightening pace sent shivers down the back of Vale’s back four. Jamar Loza had an excellent first half, double teamed again, while Ryan Jarvis, Michael Clunan and Jordan Richards had to put in huge shifts, but came up trumps.

King's Lynn Town skipper Michael Clunan Picture: Gerard AustinKing's Lynn Town skipper Michael Clunan Picture: Gerard Austin

But if the difficult choice of a man of the match had to be made it was probably Rory McAuley who deserved the champagne. Vale threw everything they could across from their wing men - David Worrall and David Amoo – but McAuley either got his head to it, or Vale’s strikers failed to reward their wingers’ good work with a final touch.

While Lynn had as much attacking intent as their hosts in the first half, the second required some spells of bitter resistance. McAuley and Danny Lupano stood firm, while full-backs Ross Barrows and Alex Brown did great work halting the crosses.

Culverhouse said: “They were colossal, they really were - Rory and Danny, and Ross and Alex stopping the supplies in there.

“They had a period where we just got stretched and for a period we were hanging on. They had a goal disallowed but then we were solid again, and regrouped. Our fitness levels looked good - it is a hell of a result for the football club and the boys deserved it, they really did.”

An anxious moment in the King's Lynn Town penalty area Picture: Gerard AustinAn anxious moment in the King's Lynn Town penalty area Picture: Gerard Austin

It’s not just Sonny Carey living the dream.

Ross Barrows tries to block the cross Picture: Gerard AustinRoss Barrows tries to block the cross Picture: Gerard Austin

Rearguard action by King's Lynn Town Picture: Gerard AustinRearguard action by King's Lynn Town Picture: Gerard Austin

Danny Lupano getting shirty Picture: Gerard AustinDanny Lupano getting shirty Picture: Gerard Austin

The excellent Rory McAuley Picture: Gerard AustinThe excellent Rory McAuley Picture: Gerard Austin

Watching out for danger Picture: Gerard AustinWatching out for danger Picture: Gerard Austin

Alex Brown on guard Picture: Gerard AustinAlex Brown on guard Picture: Gerard Austin

Linnets flyer Simon Power Picture: Gerard AustinLinnets flyer Simon Power Picture: Gerard Austin

Eyes on the ball Picture: Gerard AustinEyes on the ball Picture: Gerard Austin

Simon Power Picture: Gerard AustinSimon Power Picture: Gerard Austin

Jamar Loza wants the ball Picture: Gerard AustinJamar Loza wants the ball Picture: Gerard Austin

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Drivers and ‘darn great camper’ park where they like at popular beach

People visiting Winterton are being reminded there is a year-round parking ban in Beach Road after motorists ignored it on Saturday (November 7). Picture: Winterton-On-Sea Facebook page

Large police presence as teen’s climate protest on 100ft crane passes 24 hours

Numerous emergency service vehicles and officers are at the scene on Sunday morning - 24 hours after Alex Sidney climbed a Duke Street crane for an Extinction Rebellion protest Photo: Peter Walsh

New traffic calming measures being installed to slow down drivers in village

Stocks Hill in Bawburgh. Picture: Google

7 places in Norfolk for an autumnal walk

Where can you go for an autumnal walk in Norfolk and Suffolk during lockdown? Photo: Anthony Kelly

Thousands of homes in balance as government asked to fund £30-50m road

Traffic on the A10 at West Winch. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Norfolk fish and chip shops pick up national award

Four Norfolk fish and chip shops have been given Good Food Awards for 2021. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/SADLERC1

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Thai restaurant named among best in country for third year in a row

Belle and Kim Steggles at Bann Thai in Cromer, which has won the Good Food Award for best restaurant for the third year in a row. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

Big names go as BBC confirms regional TV and radio reshuffle

The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Drivers and ‘darn great camper’ park where they like at popular beach

People visiting Winterton are being reminded there is a year-round parking ban in Beach Road after motorists ignored it on Saturday (November 7). Picture: Winterton-On-Sea Facebook page

Tributes to popular driving instructor, musician and sportsman

John Chandler, known as 'Notchy', died from a short illness aged 74. Picture: Martin Braybrook

Pub to offer winter garden experience with faux fur throws

Wells watering hole, The Globe Inn, will be offering groups of up to six people a winter garden experience with festive treats and al fresco dining when they reopen in December. Picture: Emma Cabielles

Large police presence as teen’s climate protest on 100ft crane passes 24 hours

Numerous emergency service vehicles and officers are at the scene on Sunday morning - 24 hours after Alex Sidney climbed a Duke Street crane for an Extinction Rebellion protest Photo: Peter Walsh

School’s poppy wreath tribute to fallen

Pakefield High School headteacher Anthony Walker and students Karla Baker and Oscar Haylock paid respects to all those who have lost their lives in battle at the war memorial on Royal Plain, Lowestoft. Picture: Pakefield High School