Video

FA Cup draw - all the details as King’s Lynn Town go into the hat

Sonny delight - King's Lynn Town celebrate a famous FA Cup win, courtesy of a goal from Sonny Carey Picture: Gerard Austin Gerard Austin

FA Cup hero Sonny Carey is looking for another big away day as King’s Lynn Town go into the draw for the second round on Monday night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Norwich-born teenager scored the late goal which gave Lynn a surprise 1-0 win at League Two Port Vale on Saturday.

And while the Canaries fan’s dream of a clash against Ipswich – followed by a trip to Carrow Road - were ended when Town lost at home to Portsmouth, Carey would settle for another big stage for the National League Linnets.

“Anywhere away would be good. A nice big stadium like this (Port Vale) would be brilliant,” said the 19-year-old midfielder, who joined Lynn from Wroxham a year ago.

“It feels brilliant. The main thing was getting the result. We knew it was going to be a tough task coming in, but the gaffer just said to keep playing our own way. We didn’t come here just to sit back, we wanted to try and impose our game on them and it was great to come on and score the winner.

“You can’t put it into words really, it just feels amazing – the 10 seconds after you score, there is no feeling like it in the world. “I just thought, hit it hard and high because there were a lot of bodies on the line. Great work from Mazz (Adam Marriott), I think he must have beaten three or four players and I just thought, hit the target, hit it high and it went in.

“We came in and everyone was throwing water around and jumping on each other – it was brilliant. For a lot of us this is the first time we have played at a League Two ground and when you have come to a place like this and got that result, it is a great feeling and hopefully we can get that momentum now and keep on going in the league.”

Manager Ian Culverhouse described his team as “magnificent” after Saturday’s win, but attentions will turn immediately to the resumption of league duties at Sutton United this coming weekend.

“To a man they were superb, I can’t speak highly enough of them,” he said

“They have taken a couple of knocks in the league, but this will do them the world of good it really will. They will be buzzing now, floating, and we have got to bring them back down for Sutton.”

DRAW DETAILS

The draw takes place at around 7.10pm, with the Linnets allocated ball number 38.

Former Lincoln City and Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley, who took the Imps into the quarter-finals in 2017, will be drawing the balls.

Second round matches will be held across the weekend of November 27-30.

BALL NUMBERS

1 Newport County

2 Havant & Waterlooville or Cray Valley (PM)

3 Mansfield Town

4 Crewe Alexandra

5 Peterborough United

6 Exeter City

7 Bradford City

8 Bristol Rovers

9 Stockport County

10 Darlington

11 Barnet or Burton Albion

12 Wigan Athletic or Chorley

13 Tranmere Rovers

14 Oxford City or Northampton Town

15 Maldon & Tiptree or Morecambe

16 Yeovil Town

17 Torquay United or Crawley Town

18 Eastbourne Borough or Blackpool

19 Cheltenham Town

20 Stevenage

21 Harrogate Town

22 Gillingham

23 Plymouth Argyle

24 Hayes & Yeading United or Carlisle United

25 Doncaster Rovers

26 Salford City

27 Scunthorpe United or Solihull Moors

28 Hull City

29 Marine

30 Barrow or AFC Wimbledon

31 Dagenham & Redbridge

32 Shrewsbury Town

33 Brackley Town

34 Eastleigh or Milton Keynes Dons

35 Hampton & Richmond or Oldham Athletic

36 Boreham Wood

37 Portsmouth

38 King’s Lynn Town

39 Lincoln City

40 Canvey Island