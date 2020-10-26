Breaking

FA Cup: King’s Lynn Town drawn away

King's Lynn Town have a big FA Cup first round match looming

King’s Lynn Town have drawn Port Vale away in the first round of the FA Cup.

King's Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse

Last night’s draw saw them paired with Vale on the weekend of November 7 - unless the match is chosen for live TV coverage.

It is the first time King’s Lynn Town have been in the draw for the first round, although in 2006-07 season the original club, which later went bust, reached the first round, beating Bishop’s Stortford before succumbing to Oldham Athletic at The Walks.

Lynn were given a bye into last night’s draw after their scheduled fourth qualifying round game on Saturday was cancelled after visitors Notts County suffered a number of positive coronavirus tests.

The Linnets banked £9,375 for that and will earn another £22,629 if they get through to the second round.