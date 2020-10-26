Search

FA Cup: King’s Lynn Town drawn away

PUBLISHED: 19:28 26 October 2020 | UPDATED: 19:28 26 October 2020

King's Lynn Town have a big FA Cup first round match looming Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town have a big FA Cup first round match looming Picture: Ian Burt

King’s Lynn Town have drawn Port Vale away in the first round of the FA Cup.

King's Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse Picture: Ian BurtKing's Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse Picture: Ian Burt

Last night’s draw saw them paired with Vale on the weekend of November 7 - unless the match is chosen for live TV coverage.

It is the first time King’s Lynn Town have been in the draw for the first round, although in 2006-07 season the original club, which later went bust, reached the first round, beating Bishop’s Stortford before succumbing to Oldham Athletic at The Walks.

Lynn were given a bye into last night’s draw after their scheduled fourth qualifying round game on Saturday was cancelled after visitors Notts County suffered a number of positive coronavirus tests.

The Linnets banked £9,375 for that and will earn another £22,629 if they get through to the second round.

