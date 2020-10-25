When King’s Lynn Town FA Cup takes place, ball numbers and prize money - all you need to know

King's Lynn Town are in the hat for the FA Cup first round draw Picture: Ian Burt Ian Burt Photography

King’s Lynn Town go into the hat for the first round of the FA Cup on Monday night - with the prospect of a mouth-watering tie against League One or Two opposition.

Action from the second round tie at home to Oldham in 2006 Picture: Archant Action from the second round tie at home to Oldham in 2006 Picture: Archant

The Linnets are at this stage for the first time in the ‘new’ club’s history – although as King’s Lynn they reached the first round in 2006-7 season when the beat Bishop’s Stortford before losing at home to Oldham Athletic.

Lynn got a bye into the first round after Saturday’s scheduled fourth qualifying round opponents Notts County were forced to withdraw from the competition because of a coronavirus outbreak in their squad.

The worldwide pandemic means, of course, that no Lynn fans will be allowed to watch their team’s next cup game, no matter who they are drawn against.

“Not having supporters in the ground at the moment is horrendous,” said Linnets assistant manager, former goalkeeper Paul Bastock. “When I was playing you drew on that, especially when you are having banter and at non league level you can hear every word, but even as a management team... you look at (Jurgen) Klopp, he is a different bloke in the dug-out.

Grant Holt will be picking out the balls in the FA Cup first round draw Picture: Sonya Duncan Grant Holt will be picking out the balls in the FA Cup first round draw Picture: Sonya Duncan

“We feed off that adrenaline of getting the crowd going, especially with some of the football we play at times. You just think if there was a crowd there it would lift and drive everybody on,

So having no crowds is a big disadvantage, especially at The Walks.”

Bastock jokingly said he would like Lynn to be drawn against a Step Six side, but knows that whatever happens, the FA Cup is a bonus – the real work is keeping promoted Lynn in the National League this season.

“It is always nice to be in the FA Cup but sometimes it can be a distraction as well, but we are purely concentrating on getting everything right for our league games,” he said.

Former Linnet and Norwich City legend Grant Holt will help conduct the draw, at around 7.10pm, and which will be shown live as part of BT Sport’s live coverage of the fourth round qualifying tie between Bishop’s Stortford and St Albans City.

King’s Lynn Town will be ball number 57.

First round ties are scheduled to take place on the weekend of Saturday, November 7. Winners will pick up £22,629, compared to £36,000 last season.

BALL NUMBERS

1 Accrington Stanley

2 AFC Wimbledon

3 Barrow

4 Blackpool

5 Bolton Wanderers

6 Bradford City

7 Bristol Rovers

8 Burton Albion

9 Cambridge United

10 Carlisle United

11 Charlton Athletic

12 Cheltenham Town

13 Colchester United

14 Crawley Town

15 Crewe Alexandra

16 Doncaster Rovers

17 Exeter City

18 Fleetwood Town

19 Forest Green Rovers

20 Gillingham

21 Grimsby Town

22 Harrogate Town

23 Hull City

24 Ipswich Town

25 Leyton Orient

26 Lincoln City

27 Mansfield Town

28 Milton Keynes Dons

29 Morecambe

30 Newport County

31 Northampton Town

32 Oldham Athletic

33 Oxford United

34 Peterborough United

35 Plymouth Argyle

36 Port Vale

37 Portsmouth

38 Rochdale

39 Salford City

40 Scunthorpe United

41 Shrewsbury Town

42 Southend United

43 Stevenage

44 Sunderland

45 Swindon Town

46 Tranmere Rovers

47 Walsall

48 Wigan Athletic

49 Darlington

50 Skelmersdale United

51 Solihull Moors

52 Banbury United

53 South Shields

54 Hartlepool United

55 FC United Of Manchester

56 Brackley Town

57 King’s Lynn Town

58 Chesterfield

59 AFC Fylde Or Altrincham (Sunday 1pm)

60 Marine

61 Cray Valley Paper Mills

62 Canvey Island

63 Hayes & Yeading United

64 Bromley

65 Tonbridge Angels

66 Hampton & Richmond Borough

67 Woking

68 Maldon & Tiptree

69 Dagenham & Redbridge

70 Barnet

71 Oxford City

72 Dulwich Hamlet

73 Eastleigh

74 Torquay United

75 Havant & Waterlooville

76 Boreham Wood

77 Yeovil Town

78 Bishop’s Stortford or St Albans City (Monday, 7.45pm)

79 Concord Rangers

80 Chorley

PRIZE MONEY

First round: £22,629

Second round: £34,000

Third round: £82,000

Fourth rounds: £90,000

Fifth round: £180,000

Quarter-finals: £360,000

Semi-finals: £900,000 (losers receive £450,000)

Final: £1,800,000 (losers receives £900,000)

FANS

Non-elite club v non-elite club - allowed home and away fans

Non-elite club v elite club - home fans only

Elite club v non-elite club - behind closed doors

Elite club v elite club - behind closed doors

