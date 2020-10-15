Linnets FA Cup draw - massive home game

The FA Cup Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

King’s Lynn Town have been given a huge home draw in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round.

Ian Culverhouse’s team will play Notts County at The Walks on October 24 - behind closed doors.

The Linnets haven’t been past the fourth qualifying round stage since 2006-07 when the now defunct King’s Lynn beat Tring, Causeway United, Halesowen and Hucknall Town to earn a first round game against Bishop’s Stortford, who they beat 5-3. It earned them a home tie against Oldham Athletic, which they lost 2-0 in front of a crowd of 5,444 at The Walks.

Fellow National League side Notts County are formidable opposition: they are favourites to go up this season after missing out in the play-off final last season, beaten by Harrogate Town in the final at Wembley.

County have appeared in two FA Cup finals - in the late 1800s – winning once, but the club have fallen on hard times and in May 2019 were relegated from the Football League for the first time in their history.

Neil Ardley’s team have won their last three National League games after an opening day defeat at Dover Athletic and are third in the table, a point behind leaders Stockport County.

The fourth qualifying round draw saw the 23 clubs from the National League join the competition. There were 63 clubs involved in the draw with 31 ties being pulled out, split into 12 ties in the North section and 19 ties in the South region.

Macclesfield Town’s withdrawal from the National League and therefore the FA Cup, meant there were an odd number of clubs entering the draw. As a result, the final club left in the Northern Section of the draw – Chorley FC - were given an automatic bye to the first round proper. They will also receive the prize fund payment applicable for the fourth round qualifying.

North draw: Darlington v Cambridge City, Stafford Rangers v Skelmersdale, Solihull Moors v Wrexham, Banbury United v Bury Town, South Shields v FC Halifax Town, Ilkeston Town v Hartlepool United, FC United of Manchester v Guiseley, Brackley Town v Marske Utd, King’s Lynn Town v Notts County, Stockport County v Chesterfield FC, AFC Fylde v Altrincham, Chester v Marine. Chorley FC receive a bye.

South draw: Maidenhead Utd v Cray Valley PM, Canvey Island v Cray Wanderers, Wealdstone v Hayes & Yeading, Sutton Utd v Bromley, Tonbridge Angels v Taunton Town, Hemel Hempstead v Hampton & Richmond, Aldershot Town v Woking, Malden & Tiptree v Haringey Borough, Dagenham & Redbridge v Hartley Wintney, Leiston v Barnet, Weymouth v Oxford City, Eastbourne Borough v Dulwich Hamlet, Eastleigh v Weston Super Mare, Sholing v Torquay, Bath City v Havant and Waterlooville, Boreham Wood v Wimborne, Yeovil Town v Dover Athletic, Bishop’s Stortford v St Albans City, Concord Rangers v Chippenham Town.