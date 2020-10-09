‘I like to play my game on the edge’ - Lynn defender

King's Lynn Town central defender Rory McAuley Picture: Ian Burt Ian Burt Photography

Rory McAuley admits he plays his football “on the edge”.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Linnets centre-back sometimes walks a tight disciplinary tightrope during games – an inevitable by-product of the battle with opposition defenders.

McAuley is no shrinking violet: his battle with Maidenhead’s Nathan Blissett on Tuesday was an entertaining sideshow to the main event. Blissett tried to bully McAuley - on the opening goal, he succeeded, shoving him off the ball in the build-up to a penalty. As the game progressed, McAuley’s legs lasted longer, but it was a cameo that Lynn will have to face many more times.

“I played with him before, at Cambridge, and I know all about him and his strengths,” said McAuley.

“Guys like that are difficult to play against. We’ve got Gashy (Michael Gash) who does the same thing, and it’s one of those where you have a battle all game and luckily our team came out on top.

“I like to play my game on the edge. Sometimes I can go a little bit too far but I feel I can get the best out of myself when I play on the edge. I like that competitiveness.”

McAuley is something of a cheerleader for the Lynn cause, which is built on a solid base, including a healthy dose of dressing room unity.

“The togetherness in there gives you extra points over the course of the season,” he said.

McAuley admits he could have dealt better with Blissett in the lead-up to the first goal, but the concession of the second, for handball, was very much in line with current controversies over the interpretation of the rules.

“It is one of those where the ball has been kicked from quite close range, arms down by the side and it has hit my arm,” he said.

“I can see why the ref has to give it, but there is not a lot that I could have done about it. You could talk for ages about it, but the boys have come through and got the three points so everyone is buzzing - a bit of adversity and we have come through.”

It’s next stop Solihull, on Saturday, and there is an incentive – Moors’ manager Jimmy Shan was in charge of the Kidderminster team that won 2-0 at The Walks last February, ending Lynn’s 17-month unbeaten home league run.