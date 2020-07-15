Search

One staying and one going at King’s Lynn Town

PUBLISHED: 16:04 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:04 15 July 2020

Jordan Richards has signed a new deal with King's Lynn Town Picture: Ian Burt

King’s Lynn Town’s highly-rated midfielder Jordan Richards has agreed a one-year deal to remain at The Walks - on the day that defender Tom Ward departed.

Defender Tom Ward has left King's Lynn Town Picture: Ian Burt

Richards joined Lynn two years ago, and has made 85 appearances, scoring five goals.

Director of football Rob Back said: “With Jordan it is a very good bit of business to get him back to the football club for another season.

“I think he would be the first to admit that we didn’t see the best of him in his first season with us but I am sure that everyone will agree that he really began to blossom last season in the centre of the park where he produced some assured performances for us.

“He also chipped in with some very important goals, including that memorable strike at Boston on New Year’s Day, and we look forward to more of the same next season.”

Central defender Ward, 29, has had his contract cancelled by mutual consent after a return to his career of teaching and coaching meant he could not commit to National League football.

“We are very disappointed that Tom has decided to leave the football club before the season has started, but we also thank him for his total honesty throughout this situation,” said Back. “Tom has had some difficult decisions to make and we respect his final decision and we wish him well for the future.”

In a social media post, Ward wrote: “I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved with @officialKLtown for the past season. What an unbelievable but thoroughly deserved achievement. I’ve loved every minute. Due to a change in career path outside of football, I sadly won’t be able to commit to the time demands of the Conference.

“Heartbreaking to leave after this season’s success but I will always look back fondly and with pride on this season. The players, gaffer, chairman and fans have always been amazing to me and I wish you continued success. It is a really, really special club. Up the Linnets.”

Ward was in his second spell at The Walks, re-signing last October from Grantham Town, having first joined from St Neots in December 2016.

