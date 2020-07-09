Linnets announce new coaching structure at The Walks

Manager Ian Culverhouse has a new coaching set-up at The Walks for teams below the senior level Picture: Matthew Usher Matthew Usher Photography

King’s Lynn Town have revealed a host of coaching appointments for team below the senior National League squad.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

First team manager Ian Culverhouse will also be lead Academy manager, while the experienced Ross McNeill is to return to The Walks as lead link-up coach between the football club and the Academy being run at King Edward VII Academy.

Head of Linnets in the Community is Colin Seal, who has a history of working within different levels of non league football. He has been involved with the Guiseley AFC Academy and their centre of excellence for six seasons in the National League.

Head of Youth development will be Joe Simpson, a Uefa B and Youth award licensed coach who also has qualifications in analysis, goalkeeping and scouting. Simpson has worked at the Peterborough United Academy and in the Thurlow Nunn League.

Andy Rowe and Billy Simper will look after the Linnets’ U16s side as joint managers.

Taking charge of the newly-formed Little Linnets and activities manager is Dale Stokes, a coach for 15 years. Stokes worked for Cambridge United in a coaching role and spent a year in America coaching 3-18 year-old. Stokes has also been joint first team manager for the past two seasons at Downham Town.

“These are very exciting times for the football club and on speaking with everyone I know they are all excited to be a part of this venture and cannot wait to get started,” director of football Rob Back told the club’s official web site. “We have a good blend of experience and coaching expertise within the set up which covers a large range of ages and a variety of different opportunities within the structure.”

Full Academy/coaching line-up

Head of Linnets in the Community: Colin Seal.

Head of youth development: Joe Simpson.

Lead link up coach: Ross McNeil.

Lead Academy Manager: Ian Culverhouse.

Academy Manager: Joe Simpson.

Reserve team manager: Joe Simpson, assisted by Nick Hodgson.

Joint U18s managers: Iain Wells and Alex Walpole

Joint U16s managers: Andy Rowe and Billy Simper.

Little Linnets and activities manager: Dale Stokes.