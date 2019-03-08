Search

Advanced search

Kick off your collection Kick off your collection

Cash boost for King's Lynn Town for stadium improvements

PUBLISHED: 17:53 29 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:53 29 September 2019

Linnets' chairman Stephen Cleeve is delighted with the Football Stadia Improvement fund grant for improvements at The Walks. Picture: Ian Burt

Linnets' chairman Stephen Cleeve is delighted with the Football Stadia Improvement fund grant for improvements at The Walks. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town have been handed a cash boost to help with ground improvements at The Walks.

A grant of £71,000 has been approved by the Football Stadia Improvement Fund to help with segregation work to be carried out at the stadium.

Work will begin at the Tennyson Road end of the ground once planning permission from the council has been received, triggering the money to come through.

A club statement said: "King's Lynn Town Football Club are pleased to confirm that a grant application has been approved by the Football Stadia Improvement Fund for £71,000 to assist the club with the segregation work that has to be carried out at the stadium.

You may also want to watch:

"This work will be carried out at the Tennyson Road end of the ground as well as part of the covered terraced stand. The work includes fencing, turnstiles, toilets and refreshment areas (all of which has been stated in previous communications).

"The process of obtaining grant assistance was started by chairman Stephen Cleeve once the club obtained promotion to National League level in May. The club can also confirm that a donation from the Blue & Gold trust has been paid directly to the turnstile manufacturers by themselves to assist in their purchase.

"However, we must make it clear that as of yet we have not received any monies from the Football Stadia Improvement Trust as planning permission has to be received before the monies are released to the club.

"A planning application has been lodged with the council outlining the plans. Until such times as this permission is received the work cannot begin. We also wish to state that the grant will assist with some, but not all, of the cost involved in this development with the club meeting the balance of money required."

Most Read

‘Try the stress-less juice’: Family stuck in Mexico tells stranded Thomas Cook holidaymakers to get a grip

Jack Brady, friend of Lilliàna Möntero, posing with a Thomas Cook brochure while stranded on holiday. Photo: Lilliàna Möntero

High tide means tidal wave on Norfolk river

A tidal wave on the Great Ouse near King's Lynn Picture: Kevin Holland

A47 closed in both directions after serious crash

The A47 at Dereham. The road has been closed in both directions while police are dealing with a crash. Picture: Google StreetView

Young couple’s gamble on struggling pub hailed success

Keiron Bullen and Caitlin Quinn took over the White Hart in Wymondham last year. Photo: Bethany Wales

Norwich shoppers restrain violent man who attacked police officer

The Haymarket in Norwich city centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

‘Try the stress-less juice’: Family stuck in Mexico tells stranded Thomas Cook holidaymakers to get a grip

Jack Brady, friend of Lilliàna Möntero, posing with a Thomas Cook brochure while stranded on holiday. Photo: Lilliàna Möntero

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We were all screaming’ - Amazon hands over £16,000 after driver runs over dog

The Snell family almost lost their dog Dukey after an Amazon delivery driver ran over him when leaving their property. After amassing a bill of thousands of pounds for his lifesaving treatment, Amazon have paid the vets bills for the family. Tracy Riches Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

‘My adrenaline was flowing’: How hero shopper helped police officer who was being attacked

PC Dan Chilvers was attacked by a man on Haymarkey in Norwich on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Matt Cossey

Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by van on A47

A pedestrian is in a critical condition after they were hit by a van on the A47. Pic: Google Street View.

Blunder means more bereaved parents sent letters to register their children for school, years after deaths

Hollie Knightingale with Alissia, shortly before her death in 2016. Photo: Submitted

Penthouse for sale in former seaside hotel for £1m

Flashback to 2014 when plans were lodged to refurbish the Burlington Hotel. Architect Bernard Smith, left, and owner Steve McDermot with a model of the new look hotel. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists