Cash boost for King's Lynn Town for stadium improvements

Linnets' chairman Stephen Cleeve is delighted with the Football Stadia Improvement fund grant for improvements at The Walks. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town have been handed a cash boost to help with ground improvements at The Walks.

A grant of £71,000 has been approved by the Football Stadia Improvement Fund to help with segregation work to be carried out at the stadium.

Work will begin at the Tennyson Road end of the ground once planning permission from the council has been received, triggering the money to come through.

A club statement said: "King's Lynn Town Football Club are pleased to confirm that a grant application has been approved by the Football Stadia Improvement Fund for £71,000 to assist the club with the segregation work that has to be carried out at the stadium.

"This work will be carried out at the Tennyson Road end of the ground as well as part of the covered terraced stand. The work includes fencing, turnstiles, toilets and refreshment areas (all of which has been stated in previous communications).

"The process of obtaining grant assistance was started by chairman Stephen Cleeve once the club obtained promotion to National League level in May. The club can also confirm that a donation from the Blue & Gold trust has been paid directly to the turnstile manufacturers by themselves to assist in their purchase.

"However, we must make it clear that as of yet we have not received any monies from the Football Stadia Improvement Trust as planning permission has to be received before the monies are released to the club.

"A planning application has been lodged with the council outlining the plans. Until such times as this permission is received the work cannot begin. We also wish to state that the grant will assist with some, but not all, of the cost involved in this development with the club meeting the balance of money required."