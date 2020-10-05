No rest as Linnets head to Maidenhead - a place where it could get ‘ugly’

King's Lynn Town midfielder Ryan Jarvis during the game against Yeovil Picture: Ian Burt Ian Burt Photography

The rigours of a shortened season will be in sharp focus on Tuesday night when King’s Lynn Town head to Maidenhead for their first away trip in the National League.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It’s game two of seven league fixtures this month, which will stretch the Linnets’ meagre resources to the limit.

Jamar Loza missed Saturday’s opening draw at home to Yeovil with a groin problem so may well be a doubt, while Adam Marriott is still getting back to match fitness after an ankle injury – although he looked as sharp as ever when he came on and scored the equaliser at the weekend.

But while manager Ian Culverhouse will be wary of the bumps and knocks and fatigue, he will be encouraged by the excellent 90-minute performance of his senior servant, 34-year-old Ryan Jarvis.

Jarvis was in imperious form against Yeovil alongside Jordan Richards in midfield.

“Magnificent,” said Culverhouse. “He controls the game, he makes the game look simple, that’s the way he is. It’s a terrible habit making the game look simple but he has got that and having Richo in there beside him to give him legs – I thought he covered a lot of ground in there (against Yeovil) but the pair of them were excellent.”

For his part, Jarvis expects things to start getting “ugly”.

“I felt good after that,” he said. “It helps when you keep the ball for long periods and you are not doing too much running, but there will be games this year when we don’t have the ball.

“We will stick to our principles again on Tuesday, but this next game might be different. I’ve have never played there but some of the lads have said it is an ugly place to go. They won’t play an awful lot of football, they will make the game ugly, direct, play for second balls, stuff like that. It’s a game where we will probably have to stand up and be physical and make sure we win first balls and then once we have done that and earned the right to play, then we can stamp our authority on the game, but we have to stand up and fight.

“There will be games where we have to scrap, against Yeovil it was a total football game which is what we enjoy, but we have to mix it up.”

Culverhouse will leave it to his players to look after themselves before the trip south.

“I just said in the dressing room they will have to do something in the next 48 hours to get the bad stuff out of their legs,” he said. “In years to come we might be able to come in and have a little shakedown, but we are not at that state yet. They are a good group and we will rely on them to do the right thing.”

Maidenhead were beaten 3-0 at Sutton at the weekend.