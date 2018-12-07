Linnets need to find something extra in the fight for promotion
It’s a case of once bitten twice shy for King’s Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse as he plots a way to muscle his way into the promotion picture.
Lynn are on a 10-match unbeaten run following their disastrous start to the campaign, and while that has pushed them up to seventh in the Southern League Central Premier Division table, the manager is only too aware it could be better.
A week ago the Linnets looked to be on their way to a 1-0 win at Redditch, only for their hosts to grab a last-minute equaliser. In the previous match, Lynn were held to a home draw by bottom club Bedworth. Chances went begging in both games which, had they won, would have lifted the Linnets to fourth in the table.
Ifs, buts and maybes don’t win games, but Culverhouse is looking for improvement when Lynn head to ninth-placed Coalville Town – who have lost just once at home this season.
“We have had a chat about it in the week again and we know we must improve at both ends of the park,” Culverhouse told the club’s official web site. “We missed too many chances when we were well in charge of the game last weekend and we were made to pay for that when we conceded late. It could have so easily been 3-0 at the break and it would have been game over. It wasn’t and, fair play to them, they hung in, rode their luck and got a point.
“What now is key is that we take what we learned at Redditch into this weekend and make sure we convert more of what we are creating.
“Saturday’s trip to Coalville is going to be a very difficult game for us. They are going very well in the league and it is traditionally a tough place to go and get a result.
“Their home record is also in very good shape so as a team we have to be on the money and ready from minute one.
“The league is very tight at the moment so we must keep accumulating points and turning draws into wins wherever possible.
“I have a fair few of the lads with knocks and niggles and some who are doubtful for Saturday. I will leave selection as late as I can to give everyone as long as possible to recover.
“We are attempting to get an extra body in but I won’t be going out and just bringing someone in for the sake of it.
“They must be able to bring something extra to the group that we haven’t got and I have to admit that it is a difficult job to be able to find that right person.”