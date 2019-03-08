Search

Advanced search

Kick off your collection Kick off your collection

Linnets set to hit the road in FA Cup once again

PUBLISHED: 13:55 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:55 07 October 2019

Ian Culverhouse will take his King's Lynn side to Nantwich Town in the FA Cup. Picture: Ian Burt

Ian Culverhouse will take his King's Lynn side to Nantwich Town in the FA Cup. Picture: Ian Burt

Copyrighted

King's Lynn Town will travel to Nantwich Town in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round.

The Linnets head to the Weaver Stadium on Saturday, October 19 with the prize of a place in the first round proper on the line when Football League clubs enter the competition.

Lynn managed to avoid any of the non league bit hitters with National League Premier sides entering the competition at this stage. However, another away day could make it a tricky proposition for Lynn, who have started their National League North campaign so well.

You may also want to watch:

Nantwich, who overcame Morpeth Town in the third qualifying round thanks to Joe Mwasile's late strike, operate in the Northern Premier Division - a step below King's Lynn.

If Lynn can overcome the Cheshire-based side they will earn £18,750 in prize money.

The Linnets secured their safe passage at the weekend thanks to a 2-0 win at Leek Town courtesy of goals from Sonny Carey and Jordan Richards.

Ian Culverhouse's side beat Alfreton Town in the second qualifying round after a replay.

Most Read

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

WATCH ‘Stay off the roads’ - Police warn drivers as torrential rain brings flooding to region

Flooding on Velda Close in Lowestoft during the torrential rain. Picture: Michael Howes

‘Over half of the road lifted’: Torrential rain causes sinkhole at major junction

One driver said peeled up tarmac in Beccles

‘It was terrifying’ - couple forced to take drastic action to stop home flooding

Colin Grigson and Sara Read, from Brundall, had to buy an electric water pump to stop their home from flooding. Picture: Joseph Norton

Fire service ‘inundated’ with flooding call outs across Norfolk including to school

Flooding at Cromer Infant School. Pictures: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts

Most Read

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

WATCH ‘Stay off the roads’ - Police warn drivers as torrential rain brings flooding to region

Flooding on Velda Close in Lowestoft during the torrential rain. Picture: Michael Howes

‘Over half of the road lifted’: Torrential rain causes sinkhole at major junction

One driver said peeled up tarmac in Beccles

‘It was terrifying’ - couple forced to take drastic action to stop home flooding

Colin Grigson and Sara Read, from Brundall, had to buy an electric water pump to stop their home from flooding. Picture: Joseph Norton

Fire service ‘inundated’ with flooding call outs across Norfolk including to school

Flooding at Cromer Infant School. Pictures: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Over half of the road lifted’: Torrential rain causes sinkhole at major junction

One driver said peeled up tarmac in Beccles

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

Secret deal struck which could see new shops built on edge of village

Shops could be built on land off Links Road in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Google Maps.

‘Business as usual’: Shop remains open despite roof pouring water

Dunelm in Lowestoft has seen its roof leaking during the extreme weather this weekend. Picture: Archant/Knatasha Booth

Visitors will have to pay to park at Sandringham, as major redevelopment gets under way

Sandringham, where drivers will be asked to pay to park for the first time Picture: Contributed
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists