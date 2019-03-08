Linnets set to hit the road in FA Cup once again

Ian Culverhouse will take his King's Lynn side to Nantwich Town in the FA Cup. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town will travel to Nantwich Town in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round.

The Linnets head to the Weaver Stadium on Saturday, October 19 with the prize of a place in the first round proper on the line when Football League clubs enter the competition.

Lynn managed to avoid any of the non league bit hitters with National League Premier sides entering the competition at this stage. However, another away day could make it a tricky proposition for Lynn, who have started their National League North campaign so well.

Nantwich, who overcame Morpeth Town in the third qualifying round thanks to Joe Mwasile's late strike, operate in the Northern Premier Division - a step below King's Lynn.

If Lynn can overcome the Cheshire-based side they will earn £18,750 in prize money.

The Linnets secured their safe passage at the weekend thanks to a 2-0 win at Leek Town courtesy of goals from Sonny Carey and Jordan Richards.

Ian Culverhouse's side beat Alfreton Town in the second qualifying round after a replay.