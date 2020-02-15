Opinion

Have your say: Can anyone challenge Adam Marriott as King's Lynn Town's player of the season?

Ross Barrows has been impressive for King's Lynn Town this season Picture: Ian Burt Copyrighted

With Storm Dennis forcing King's Lynn Town to postpone their home game against Bradford Park Avenue, Chris Lakey takes advantage of a Saturday afternoon off to pose a question...

Adam Marriott warming up for a game Picture: Ian Burt Adam Marriott warming up for a game Picture: Ian Burt

Fifteen games to go, top of the table and a spare Saturday afternoon to consider the meaning of life, King's Lynn Town style.

What could possibly go wrong?

I ask, because my chosen subject for this edition of Linnets Mastermind is, who will be the 2019-2020 Player of the Season? It's a fair question, just a problematic one.

Let's get the elephant out of the room immediately: if 28-goal Adam Marriott doesn't win it then something catastrophically bad, or catastrophically good, will have happened between now and the last kick of the season. But who else is in the running for the National League North leaders?

Alex Street has had a fine season so far Picture: Ian Burt Alex Street has had a fine season so far Picture: Ian Burt

Ross Barrows

(Defence, 22)

Rating has gone through the roof since his heroics filling the gaps in central defence. Truth is, he has done a fantastic job. And he's a good sort as well. New two and a half year contract reflects his value.

Sonny Carey

Lynn's Chris Henderson - enjoying his football Picture: Ian Burt Lynn's Chris Henderson - enjoying his football Picture: Ian Burt

(Midfield, 19)

Emerging talent, but a cracking acquisition. Ask Ian Culverhouse what he thinks of him and the reply comes with a knowing look: "He's a footballer." But definitely one for the future... hopefully it will be at Lynn.

Michael Clunan

(Midfield, 26)

Ryan Jarvis - class act. Picture: Ian Burt Ryan Jarvis - class act. Picture: Ian Burt

Season hit by injury, but he'll be back in a few weeks - and the timing could be spot on. Works his socks off - one of those you notice when he's not there. Perfect captain.

Nathan Fox

(Defence, 27)

Big shoes to fill at left-back following the exit of Frazer Blake-Tracy. Struggled at times, but then turns it on... bit more consistency required.

Michael Gash leaves an opponent on the deck Picture: Ian Burt Michael Gash leaves an opponent on the deck Picture: Ian Burt

Ryan Fryatt

(Defence, 26)

Injury has hampered his season and he's a miss: big strapping central defender with lots of attributes. Lynn through and through.

Michael Gash

Jordan Richards keeping possession for the Linnets Picture: Ian Burt Jordan Richards keeping possession for the Linnets Picture: Ian Burt

(Striker, 33)

What can you say? Absolute gem of a player. How does he switch from centre forward, to helping out his defence then back to centre forward in the blink of an eye. Love him - and I'm not alone.

Ryan Hawkins

(Midfield/attack, 25)

Had a loan spell at Dereham, which helped. Can cause havoc when he runs at defenders. More to come, but it needs to come out soon.

Chris Henderson

(Attack, 29)

Nightmare for opponents: constantly leaves them guessing. At his best he is unplayable - second half at Boston comes to mind. Never knowingly given up a cause. Terrific asset.

Ryan Jarvis

(Midfield, 33)

Vintage stuff. Being carefully managed now, but absolute quality. Goes about his business quietly, but a huge part of this squad. Heavily involved in coaching side as well.

Aaron Jones

(Defence, 25)

Definitely improved as the season has progressed - has had a couple of absolute stormers of late. Totally committed too.

Sam Kelly

(Midfield, 26)

Still waiting for the full explosion. Hugely talented, but just not producing it consistently.

Rory McAuley

(Defender, 30)

Warrior, but don't let that disguise his skills. Spills blood for the cause and leads by example.

Adam Marriott

(Striker, 28)

Great striker, really great. Pace, power, incredible strength, single-minded. Great reader of the game. His greatest strength is probably his ability to make a goal pot of absolutely nothing. Is there a better striker in non league?

Alfie Payne

(Midfield, 20)

Young lad working his way into regular football. Lots of talent, obviously, but another who is perhaps not quite producing it consistently. It's there though.

Simon Power

(Striker, 21)

Loan signing from Norwich City. Bags of pace, which is his main weapon. Wet behind the ears experience wise, and you'll see that. But that naive approach is also thrilling and dangerous.

Jordan Richards

(Midfield, 22)

Probably the season's most under-rated player. Silky skills in midfield, but tough as teak. Wins the ball, plays it, but reads the game well too. Top drawer footballer.

Chris Smith

(Defence, 21)

Back after elbow injury and getting in the swing of it: consistent performer.

Alex Street

(Goalkeeper, 28)

Fantastic season: eight clean sheets in 27 games, but four of those in a row until the home defeat by Kidderminster and all in 2020. Has the trust of his team-mates - can't ask more than that.

Tom Ward

(Defence 29)

Came in as injury cover, but now numbers are up and Barrows has proved his value at centre half, has been consigned to watching brief.