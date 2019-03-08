Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now
Updated

Friday date confirmed for King's Lynn Town play-off semi-final

PUBLISHED: 10:37 01 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:46 01 May 2019

King's Lynn's Michael Gash in action for the Linnets Picture: Mark Hewlett Photopgraphy

King's Lynn's Michael Gash in action for the Linnets Picture: Mark Hewlett Photopgraphy

© 2013 Mark Hewlett

King’s Lynn Town will play their Evo-Stik Southern Premier play-off semi-final on Friday against either Stratford Town or Coalville.

King's Lynn Town will play their Evo-Stik Southern Premier play-off semi-final on Friday against either Stratford Town or Coalville.

The Linnets will find out their opponents at “lunchtime” on Wednesday when the FA have completed their investigation into whether Stratford fielded an ineligible player earlier this season.

The League also confirmed that the play-off final will also take place on Monday, May 6.

A statement said: “Following the postponement of this evening's scheduled play-off semi-final ties due to an investigation by the FA for a possible ineligible player by Stratford Town which could result in points deduction, the Evo-Stik League South's Board has made the following decisions:

1. The two play-off semi-finals are to take place on Friday 3rd May as follows:

King's Lynn Town versus Stratford Town/Coalville Town*

You may also want to watch:

Stourbridge versus Alvechurch

*The FA decision on the Stratford Town matter is expected by lunchtime today, after which the League will be able to make its investigations/decision which will be made with extreme haste.

2. The play-off finals to take place on Monday, May 6.

The problem faced has not been made any easier by the fact that the Super Play-off Final is to take place on Saturday May 11th, which does not give much time in which to schedule these matches to minimise a potential advantage for the Northern Premier League Club in the Final since their play-off final is scheduled for this coming Saturday.

The League apologises for this situation occurring and the inconvenience that it has caused everyone, but since this is an FA matter it is been out of the league's hands.

“We wish all clubs and its supporters the very best in the play-off matches.”

Most Read

One of Norwich’s most famous restaurants closes down

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens today. Pic: Archant.

Factory under fire again as ‘foul flesh smell’ floods homes

County Councillor Rhodri Oliver chaired the meeting in Connaught Hall on Saturday (February 2, 2019) discussing a solution to the Banham Poultry factory odour. Photo: Bethany Wales

Missing Holt police officer is found

Missing Holt police officer Adrian 'Ady' Porter has been found. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Home Office post mortem examination due after man’s body found

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

Parking space cut during hospital building work prompts plea for patients to use park and ride

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Bosses are urging patients and visitors to use park and ride, if possible., during building work. Photo: Archant

Most Read

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

Man found dead in churchyard

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

One of Norwich’s most famous restaurants closes down

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens today. Pic: Archant.

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Police launch appeal to trace missing colleague from Holt

A search is set to start from Holt police station for missing man Adrian (known as Ady) Porter on Tuesday morning. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Factory under fire again as ‘foul flesh smell’ floods homes

County Councillor Rhodri Oliver chaired the meeting in Connaught Hall on Saturday (February 2, 2019) discussing a solution to the Banham Poultry factory odour. Photo: Bethany Wales

New items on the menu at McDonald’s are a hit with customers

The McDonald's on Hay Hill, Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Teens sentenced after chickens jumped on and stamped on in Norwich

The bandstand at Eaton Park. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Parking space cut during hospital building work prompts plea for patients to use park and ride

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Bosses are urging patients and visitors to use park and ride, if possible., during building work. Photo: Archant

Brilliant Idlewild rock The Waterfront in triumphant Norwich return

Idlewild, Waterfont, April 30
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists