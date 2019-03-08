Friday date confirmed for King's Lynn Town play-off semi-final

King's Lynn's Michael Gash in action for the Linnets Picture: Mark Hewlett Photopgraphy © 2013 Mark Hewlett

King’s Lynn Town will play their Evo-Stik Southern Premier play-off semi-final on Friday against either Stratford Town or Coalville.

The Linnets will find out their opponents at “lunchtime” on Wednesday when the FA have completed their investigation into whether Stratford fielded an ineligible player earlier this season.

The League also confirmed that the play-off final will also take place on Monday, May 6.

A statement said: “Following the postponement of this evening's scheduled play-off semi-final ties due to an investigation by the FA for a possible ineligible player by Stratford Town which could result in points deduction, the Evo-Stik League South's Board has made the following decisions:

1. The two play-off semi-finals are to take place on Friday 3rd May as follows:

King's Lynn Town versus Stratford Town/Coalville Town*

Stourbridge versus Alvechurch

*The FA decision on the Stratford Town matter is expected by lunchtime today, after which the League will be able to make its investigations/decision which will be made with extreme haste.

2. The play-off finals to take place on Monday, May 6.

The problem faced has not been made any easier by the fact that the Super Play-off Final is to take place on Saturday May 11th, which does not give much time in which to schedule these matches to minimise a potential advantage for the Northern Premier League Club in the Final since their play-off final is scheduled for this coming Saturday.

The League apologises for this situation occurring and the inconvenience that it has caused everyone, but since this is an FA matter it is been out of the league's hands.

“We wish all clubs and its supporters the very best in the play-off matches.”