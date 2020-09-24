King’s Lynn Town remain in limbo following National League statement

King's Lynn Town owner Stephen Cleeve. Picture: Ian Burt Ian Burt Photography

King’s Lynn Town remain in limbo with after the National League announced it is still in negotiation with the government and the Football Association over securing a financial support package for its members.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Linnets, along with the rest of the National League, are due to start their season on Saturday, October 3.

However, with no supporters allowed in due to new coronavirus restrictions, an emergency board meeting was convened on Thursday afternoon looking for a way forward.

Many clubs, including the Linnets, insist it is unsustainable to start the new campaign without the revenue stream supporters bring. Only financial aid to fill that black hole could see the majority of clubs survive.

The National League has been holding talks with the government and the FA over the financial assistance they can provide but more concrete details are yet to be disclosed.

The National League released a statement saying: “Following a meeting of its Board of Directors this afternoon, the following update is issued on behalf of The National League: In recognition of the financial uncertainty facing its member clubs, The National League is actively engaged with government, with the assistance of The Football Association, to secure a critical financial support package, and it is hoped this can be announced very soon.

“It is imperative the revenue shortfall caused by the pause to the safe return of spectators is responsibly addressed so each club can operate sustainably over the course of the forthcoming season.”

Lynn are due to kick off their National League campaign at home to Yeovil Town a week from Saturday in front of the BT Sport cameras.

There were reports the government are willing to commit £1m a month in assistance to the National League set-up, whilst clubs will also look at streaming matches as another source of income.

Lynn owner Stephen Cleeve has made no secret of the fact he would struggle to keep the club going if no financial aid was forthcoming.

Cleeve told his I Bought A Football Club Podcast on Wednesday: “As a football club, if we are made to start the season and go through it with no fans through the gate or no income stream then we will end up going bust.”