Goalkeeper Street is the penalty hero for dominant Linnets

Action from King's Lynn Town's draw at St Ives Picture: Louise Thompson All Rights Reserved 2016

King’s Lynn Town were indebted to goalkeeper Alex Street as they avoided a second defeat inside the space of a few days.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Linnets saw their unbeaten Southern Premier Central run ended at 19 when they were beaten at Hitchin on Wednesday and two from minutes from time on Saturday it looked like another loss was on the cards.

It was all square at 1-1 when Street was adjudged to have brought down Jake Newman in the area.

But the keeper went from villain to hero as he dived to his left to punch the ball away - and justice was served after a game that Lynn dominated.

The hosts had done their homework and get numbers behind the ball in an attempt to stifle the Linnets, relying on cheap chases to long balls for their attacks.

They took the lead on 19 minutes, with a goal that was as much Lynn’s making as their own: Ollie Snaith had far too much space between two defenders and was allowed to turn and smash a shot past Street and into the left-hand corner.

Lynn had the bulk of possession, although they rarely threatened keeper Martin Conway in the first half.

St Ives almost extended their lead at the beginning of the second half, with Street making a point blank save and Snaith then picking up on a poor clearance, lobbing the Lynn keeper but seeing the ball bounce up in the six-yard box and bouncing just over the bar.

It took Lynn almost an hour to test Conway, who tipped over Adam Marriott’s header from Jordan Richards’ cross.

Three minutes later and Lynn’s good approach work was rewarded, although there was an element of direct football about it as left-back Frazer Blake-Tracy launched a long pass, which was headed on by Michael Gash and fell for Marriott to do what he does best, finishing from eight yards.

Conway denied Marriott again, then pushed away a good curling effort by Will Mellors-Blair after an excellent mazy run by Blake-Tracy.

No one could deny Lynn were the better side, but St Ives matched their workrate and it almost paid off - until Street stepped up to save the day.

St Ives: Conway, Coulson, Toseland, Sundire, De’ath, Kelly, Bailey (Baker 70), Parker, Newman. Osel-Bonsu, Snaith (Seymour-Shove 70). Sub not used: Patrick. Goal: Snaith 19

Lynn: Street, Kerins (Hawkins 46), Blake-Tracy, Richards (Jarvis 81), Fryatt, McAuley, Clunan, Parker (Mellors-Blair 55), Gash, Marriott, Henderson. Subs not used: Robinson, Bastock. Goal: Marriott 62

Ref: T Donnellan

Attendance: 322