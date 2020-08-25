Search

Linnets boss wants to unleash ‘new dimension’

25 August, 2020 - 06:00
Ian Culverhouse, right, and assistant Paul Bastock on the touchline at Stowmarket Picture: Ian Burt

Ian Culverhouse will be looking to unleash the power of his wing men om Tuesday night when King’s Lynn Town head to Rushden & Diamonds for their second pre-season friendly.

Simon Power - on loan from Norwich City for the season – and Jamar Loza both missed the weekend run-out at Stowmarket because of minor injuries.

But the Lynn boss expects them to be ready for a step up in challenge on Tuesday - and give his team a new dimension. Both players have a reputation for their power and pace down the flanks, with the likes of Adam Marriott, Michael Gash and Dayle Southwell hoping to benefit.

“Jamar will be back hopefully for Tuesday and we might have Simon with us on Tuesday - it depends how he recovers from an abductor strain playing for Norwich Under-23s, and they will add another string to your bow,” said Culverhouse. “These two coming in will add good pace to us and add another dimension to the way we play.”

Culverhouse will demand his players move the ball quicker than they did in losing 1-0 at Stowmarket as they prepare for an October start to their National League campaign.

“Things threw us off because we were under the impression that we were going to be back in September, but they put it back a month,” said Culverhouse. “We have tinkered with a lot of things without actually getting on to a field so we have now blown a lot of cobwebs away. They know now that I expect a different reaction at Rushden even though it is only our second game. But I want to see us trying to play with a lot more tempo.”

Culverhouse has the benefit of a new performance analyst, Matt Loades, and sports scientist Ben Alger.

“The endurance levels are there but there are two types of fitness - now it is all about match sharpness, match awareness and match fitness so that is what we will look to do,” said Culverhouse.

“We’ve been doing a lot of long runs and getting the endurance base into them but now it’s a case of whittling it down.

“We have a sports scientist, Ben, who has come in and he works well with team and gives them quick feedback on the levels they are reaching and then we have got Matt, the performance analyst, and he will break everything down, which is massive for us and something we hadn’t been able to do. Now, we look into the analysis and look into other teams and individuals as well.”

