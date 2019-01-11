Culverhouse hoping batteries have been recharged as King’s Lynn Town head to Royston

Adam Marriott is hoping to make a winning return to former club Royston Town Picture: Jamie Honeywood Archant

Ian Culverhouse will be hoping his King’s Lynn Town players have taken the opportunity to recharge a few batteries this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Linnets boss saw some tired legs in last weekend’s 1-1 home draw with Leiston, following a gruelling holiday schedule.

However, Culverhouse has enjoyed a clear week – plus the addition of a couple of new players – with his squad ahead of Saturday’s trip to Royston Town.

“It has been good to get everyone out on the pitch without the pressure of a match day,” Culverhouse told the club’s official web site.

“We looked a bit tired last weekend after the four games in a short space of time, but the slower week has helped along with the training and a chance to have a chat about things in general.

“We are in a good place at the moment and have worked ever so hard to get to this point. We now have to maintain our levels of fitness and our level of play between now and the end of April.

“The league is something still of an unknown quantity this season with the introduction of so many new teams into it.

“I think that’s why surprise results are still being seen and will continue to be seen between now and the end of the campaign. “It’s a very different scenario this year in how the table is playing out with a real handful of teams in and around the business positions. Positions will chop and change for sure over the coming months and everyone at the club is ready for the challenges that lay ahead over the coming weeks.”

One of those is striker Adam Marriott, who has scored seven in his last seven appearances and returns to familiar territory: Marriott scored 30 goals for Roston last season, which earned him a summer move to Boston United before he landed at The Walks in October.

“I’m looking forward to going back there,” he said. “I hope I get a decent reception as I scored a few for them in my time there. They have used some younger players there this season but have still picked up some good points along the way.

“Really it’s just another game and I want to continue scoring goals for the club.”

Lynn defender Aaron Jones is doubtful (knee), but Culverhouse has new signings Jake Kerins and Joe Robinson available.

Don’t miss the latest edition of the Pink Un magazine, which includes an interview with Linnets boss Ian Culverhouse - go to www.buyamag.co.uk

